Seniors take the spotlight for a while with the Huntington Bowling Association Championships set for the first three Thursdays in November and the West Virginia State Tournament in Parkersburg this weekend and next.
Strike Zone Bowling Center is the host for the local Huntington USBC seniors. Team event is Nov. 7, doubles on Nov. 14 and singles on Nov. 21. Squad time is 1 p.m. for each. Entry fee is $10 per event and $5 for all-events. Entry deadline is Oct. 31. All money back 100 percent as there is no lineage.
All entrants must have a current average for 21 games in a league at Strike Zone as of Nov. 1 since that’s the average officials use. The entrants do not have to bowl in a senior league to qualify.
Limits are 24 teams, 48 doubles and 96 singles. There must be at least one member of the opposite sex in team event. Any combination for doubles. All entrants in same class for this event. The tournament is recognized by the Huntington Bowling Association and all-city points will be awarded. Handicap is 90 percent of 235.
All disputes settled by Mike Prater or Alicia Adkins at Strike Zone. Call 304-733-2695. Forms available at center.
JUNIORS AT STRIKE ZONE: League starts Saturday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m. Practice begins at 8:45 this season. Teams will be reconfigured so that advanced bowlers can help mentor beginner bowlers. Absolutely no headphones or cell phones. Price is $11 per week with prepayment option of $200 due by second week. Season goes 20 weeks. Skip Dec. 28 and end on March 14. Spots are limited. Call 304-733-2695 to confirm spot.
STATE SENIORS TO EMERSON: The 15th West Virginia State USBC Senior Tournament is this weekend and next at Emerson Lanes in Parkersburg. Saturday squads at 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday shifts at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Six age divisions in singles and two in doubles (on combined age). The six-game all-events champion in each class will receive a paid entry, from the State BA, to the National Seniors Open Championship conducted by USBC. If winner is unable to go, the paid entry will be offered to succeeding places. More information at bowlwv.com.
SENIOR WOMEN: The 38th WV USBC Women’s Senior Tournament set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27, at Pike Street Lanes in Parkersburg. Shifts for singles/doubles are 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. Six divisions for singles and two for doubles (combined age). Team event Saturday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m. This is only squad.
U.S. OPEN: The major is scheduled Oct. 23-30 at Victory Lanes in Mooresville, North Carolina. Jason Belmonte, the two-handed wonder from Australia, has 11 major titles to his credit, but the U.S. Open is not one of them. He finished second to Wes Malott in 2013. He is a four-time Player of the Year and quite likely on his way to No. 5.
Competitors will bowl 24 games of qualifying over three days, before the field is cut to the top 36 for a cashers’ round, which trims the field to 24 for match play. The pattern for the cashers’ round, 24 games of match play and television finals (CBS Sports Network, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.) will be the same.
David Walsh covers bowling for The Herald-Dispatch. He can be reached at bigdogdown@gmail.com.