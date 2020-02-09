Time to give a shout out to a couple of local bowlers for first-time accomplishments.
Meagan Simpkins rolled games of 255-214-234 for a 703 in league play Tuesday night at Strike Zone Bowling Center. It’s her first 700. Husband Brad, an accomplished bowler, shot 636.
Casey Lusk had a memorable day Jan. 25 in junior action at Strike Zone. He fired games of 247-223-247 for a 717, also his first 700.
JUNIORS IN ACTION: Allie Miles and Bella Della took part in the Super Bowl Fun Tournament at Galaxy Lanes in Charleston. In the U15 division, boys and girls, Miles took first and Deller fourth. Coach Kevin Malone was there to help them.
SPECIAL TOURNAMENT: The Sweet Heart Scotch Doubles Tournament is Sunday, Feb. 16, at Dixie Lanes in Grayson, Kentucky. Shifts at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Entry fee $40 a couple. Male and female for teams. Call 606-474-5750.
PRAYERS OUT: Prayers go out to the family and friends of Freddie Hagler. He passed away Feb. 1 at the age of 81. Hagler was a fixture in bowling leagues around the area. I competed against him in Friday seniors at Strike Zone.
STATE TOURNAMENT TIME: Entry forms are out for the 15th West Virginia State USBC Open scheduled in March and April in Bluefield. Dates are March 28-29 and April 4-5, 18-19 and 25-26. No bowling Easter weekend. Host center is Mountaineer Lanes. Squad times are 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for either team event or singles/doubles. Entry fee is $27 per event and optional $5 for all-events. There are other options, too. Entry blanks in area centers and at bowlwv.com under tournaments. Tammy Martin (304-921-6756) and Al Brooks (304-809-4474) are tournament managers.
RASH CHARGES TO WIN: No. 5 qualifier Sean Rash, who now uses Global 900 equipment, won four matches two Sundays ago to win the PBA Tour’s PBA Oklahoma Open. He defeated top seed Ryan Ciminelli 289-234 in the finale for his 15th career title. The show was live on FS1. The event was again a dual pattern — 45-foot Dragon (second longest on tour) on left lane, and 32-foot Wolf (shortest on tour) on right lane.
In the first match, Rash beat No. 4 Patrick Hanrahan 226-202. An open in the ninth frame and Rash with three strikes in the 10th got past No. 3 Jesper Svensson 235-220. In the semifinal, Rash made spare in the first two frames and then struck 10 straight times to oust No. 2 Brad Miller 279-189. Rash started the title match with a spare, then ran off another 10 strikes in a row with a 9 count on the final ball for the 289. All players but Rash used urethane balls on the right lane on the short oil. Rash, in a post-win talk, said he’s not a urethane fan and used reactive resin on both lanes. He flirted with the edge many times on the right lane before the ball drove back hard. He played a straighter line on the left. Rash and wife Sarah, who was present, revealed they are expecting their third child in July.
TROUPE’S TIME: Top seed Kyle Troup needed a big score Saturday to defeat PBA Hall of Famer Chris Barnes to win the PBA Jonesboro Open in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He converted the 3-6-7-10 split in the first frame, then rolled 11 straight strikes to win 290-269. Barnes had two single-pin spares and that’s all Troup needed. Dual patterns again — 48-foot Shark on the left and 36-foot Viper on the right. All five bowlers used urethane on the right lane this time. The colorful Troup wore purple and gold pants and jersey as a tribute to Kobe Bryant, NBA legend with the Los Angeles Lakers who died in a helicopter crash two weeks ago. Barnes, No. 4 qualifier, beat No. 5 Tommy Jones 226-220; No. 3 Jason Belmonte 259-207; and No. 2 A.J. Johnson 267-256, with strikes on nine of his first 10 shots. PBA Tournament of Champions stepladder finals Sunday at 5 p.m. on FS1.