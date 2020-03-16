HUNTINGTON -- Three area bowlers racked up honor scores recently.
Kyle Arthur of Huntington has added to his honor score collection. Arthur started his shift in the Texas Roadhouse League at Strike Zone Bowing Center with a perfect game. Arthur added games of 259 and 225 for a 784 series. The 300 was the 25th of his career.
Kirby Allen shot a 300 game at Dixie Lanes in Grayson, Kentucky.
Jay Roberts rolled a 290 in the Texas Roadhouse League. He started with a spare, then got 11 in row for the 290. He finished with a 722 series.