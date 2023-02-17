MORGANTOWN — Hurricane’s Bradley Boyd claimed his second individual crown at the WVSSAC state meet in as many days on Friday, winning the 100 backstroke.
Huntington High’s boys’ 400 freestyle relay team joined Boyd as champions at the Mylan Aquatic Center.
Boyd won the 200 individual medley on Thursday.
Hawke Maynard, Keon McClure, Christopher Young and Luke Adkins comprised the Highlanders’ championship relay foursome.
George Washington’s girls four-peated as state swim champions and the Patriots boys took home a state runner-up finish.
The McGlothen siblings — senior Madi and freshman Kenneth — each claimed an individual state title to aid team glory.
Madi, a Kentucky signee, took gold in the girls 400 freestyle. Kenneth matched that effort in the boys 500 freestyle.
George Washington’s girls also won the 200 freestyle relay en route to a 207-138 win over second-place Morgantown.
Parkersburg South edged GW, 146.5-143, in the boys team standings.
Charleston Catholic’s Matthew Smith won the 100 breaststroke boys title.
Entering the day, the Morgantown girls team held the sixth overall place in the team standings after failing to earn a championship win on day one. On day two, the Mohigans qualified swimmers in five championship finals, trying to make some distance up in the ranks. They successfully did so, bouncing all the way to second place.
Morgantown senior and Yale commit Caroline Riggs set a new state record twice Friday in the 100 breaststroke — first in the preliminaries at 1.03.91. In the championship race, she broke the record she set hours earlier, this time with an All-American potential time of 1.03.36.
“The state meet is always such an exciting experience. It’s great to see all the talented swimmers in the state come together and race,” Riggs said after the meet. “I was super pleased with my 100 breaststroke. The high school lineup is tailored to sprinters, and I am by no means a sprinter, so I was contemplating on what to swim until the last minute, and luckily I chose the 100 breaststroke.”
