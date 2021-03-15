SUMMIT, Ky. — Boyd County’s girls basketball team led by 25 points after one quarter as the Lions rolled to an 81-27 win over Fairview to begin the 64th District tournament on Monday.
The host Lions ranked No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Kentucky high school girls poll released earlier on Monday, advanced to Wednesday’s district championship game where it awaits the winner of Tuesday’s Ashland-Rose Hill Christian semifinal.
The top team in Region 16 had contributions from everyone as each of head coach Pete Fraley’s players saw action in the contest.
Former Huntington St. Joe player Hannah Roberts scored 14 points to lead Boyd Co. She was followed by Bailey Rucker who scored 13 points and Harley Paynter who added 12 as the Lions took a 27-2 lead through the first quarter.
Going to his bench early in the second period, Fraley got 11 points from Jasmine Jordan and 10 points from Brea Woods.
“You know, that’s our team,” said Fraley, speaking to the media following the contest. Fraley was able to get Audrey Biggs into the game also, after she had missed the previous three contests with an ankle injury.
Boyd Co. (14-1) will practice on Tuesday in preparation for either Ashland or Rose Hill Christian, Fraley said, though the Lions are locked in for the Region 16 tournament with the semifinal win.
Fraley’s team was the Region 16 runner-up last season to Russell.
Fairview (5-20) fell behind 16-0 before it got its first basket, two in the paint by Kiera Loving. Former Boyd Co. player Josey Nelson began finding her shots in the second period for the Eagles.
Nelson, a senior, knocked down six 3-pointers in the game to finish with 18 points. As she left the floor for the final time, she received a standing ovation from the home crowd and her former Boyd Co. teammates.
Boys
In the second game of Monday’s 64th District tournament, Boyd Co. hosted Fairview in the boys semifinal where the Lions completed the sweep of the Eagles with a 74-46 victory.
Jason Ellis and Rheyce Deboard each scored 11 points to lead the Lions (14-8). Boyd Co. will host the boys championship game at 7 p.m. on Thursday against the winner of the Ashland and Rose Hill semifinal on Tuesday.
Fairview (5-20) was led by junior Jaxon Manning who scored 21 points in the loss.
Girls
FAIRVIEW 2 12 3 10 — 27: Newton 3, Worthington 2, Nelson 18, Loving 4.
BOYD CO. 27 20 21 13 — 81: Whitmore 2, Caldwell 2, Rucker 13, Neese 6, Paynter 12, Ramey 2, Christian 3, Woods 10, Biggs 6, Jordan 11, Roberts 14.
Boys
FAIRVIEW 12 5 11 18 — 46: Manning 21, Day 9, Caldwell 7, McDowell 2, Mitchell 3, Adams 1, Reeves 3.
BOYD CO. 16 14 19 25 — 74: Meade 6, Webb 9, Newsome 5, McNeil 2, Deboard 11, Walter 8, Ellis 11, Cumpton 8, Hicks 5, Taylor 4, Blevins 2, Stacy 3