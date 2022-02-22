ASHLAND — Offense was the theme of the day at James A. Anderson Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
As Kentucky’s 64th District boys tournament got underway, so did the offense for Boyd County and Ashland, with both earning convincing wins.
Both teams used tempo to gun past their opponents, building insurmountable early leads before putting up 90 points.
The wins set the stage for what should be an exciting 64th District championship between the two teams at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Boyd County used a 14-1 run late in the second quarter to break open a tight contest while cruising to a 96-57 win over Fairview.
“I’m just really pleased with our focus in this one,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said. “We have a lot of young guys who’ve never been here before, but I thought their focus was great.”
Jason Ellis finished with a team-high 22 points while Jacob Spurlock knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to lead a balanced Boyd County attack that also saw Cole Hicks score 17 points and Ace Taylor add 10.
Ellis scored the final six points of a 14-1 run late in the first half that pushed the lead to 22 before the Lions settled in for a 45-27 halftime advantage.
Fairview, which had cut the lead to 22-17 prior to Boyd County’s run, got 25 points from Jaxon Manning.
In the day’s first game, Ashland scored the game’s first 25 points in a 93-31 win over Rose Hill.
The return of Colin Porter was a successful one for Ashland. Porter, who made his first appearance in three weeks since suffering a shoulder injury against George Washington, finished with 16 points, 14 assists and six steals to lead the balanced attack of the Tomcats.
As has been the case throughout the season, much of the damage for Ashland came from the outside as the Tomcats knocked down 18 3-pointers.
Porter nailed four 3-pointers in his return while Asher Adkins (14 points) and Tucker Conway (12 points) also hit four of five 3-point attempts.
Ethan Sellars was also 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 12 points.
Chase Pennington scored 14 points for Rose Hill, which was outrebounded 40-16.
First game
ROSE HILL 2 13 9 7 — 31: C. Pennington 14, Willburn 5, Blevins 5, Rucker 4, L. Pennington 3
ASHLAND 33 20 25 15 — 93: Porter 16, Adkins 14, Conway 12, Sellars 12, Atkins 2, Carter 9, Jennings 7, Mayor 6, C. Davis 3, Padron 7, Strader 3, Thacker 2
Second game
BOYD COUNTY 22 23 27 24 — 96: Hicks 16, Ellis 22, Deboard 7, Spurlock 21, A. Taylor 10, Holbrook 5, G. Taylor 6, Robertson 7, Smith 2
FAIRVIEW 12 15 17 13 — 57: Johnson 8, Smith 3, Manning 25, Day 7, Caldwell 5, Mitchell 7, Sparks 2