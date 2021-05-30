CANNONSBURG, Ky. — Megan Castle’s walk-off single to left gave Boyd County (21-11) a 9-8 victory over East Carter Saturday in high school softball.
Castle and Tori Badgett each went 3 for 4. Sara Bays was 2 for 3 with a two-run home run. Bays also was the winning pitcher.
Trina Porter went 2 for 4 for the Raiders (20-11). Sarah Cordle went 2 for 3.
The Lions rallied from a 4-2 deficit with six runs in the fourth inning.
Baseball
BOYD COUNTY 15, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 0: The Lions scored seven runs in the first inning on their way to a victory over the Royals in the 64th District tournament in Cannonsburg.
Alex Martin pitched a three-inning no-hitter to send Boyd County into Monday’s district title game with Ashland at 7 p.m. Brogan jones drove in two runs.
RIPLEY 5, WINFIELD 3: Grant Songer went 2 for 4 with two runs batted in to lead the host Vikings (10-14) past the Generals.
Colton Pepper went 2 for 3 for Ripley, which scored three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth. Peyton Stover went 2 for 4 with two RBI for Winfield (13-12).