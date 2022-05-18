CANNONSBURG, Ky. -- Boyd County won its fifth consecutive 64th District high school baseball championship Tuesday with a 6-2 victory over Ashland.
The Tomcats took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Lions tied it with runs in the first and second, then plated two in the fourth on hits by Jake Biggs and Luke Preston to take a lead they never relinquished.
Jacob Vanover fanned 11 to earn the win.
IRONTON ST. JOE 11, PND 1: Blake Stuntebeck pitched a one-hitter to lead the Flyers to a victory over Portsmouth Notre Dame Tuesday in a Division IV high school baseball sectional tournament championship game in Coal Grove, Ohio. The Flyers (21-3) play Leesburg Fairfield at 10 a.m., Saturday, at Paints Stadium in Chillicothe in a district semifinal. Stuntebeck struck out 11, walked two and hit a home run. The lone hit off him was a bunt single by Eugene Collins leading off the first inning. Wesley Neal drove in two runs. Drew Brown went 2 for 3 and Michael Mahlmeister 2 for 4.
"Overall, this was our most complete effort as far as pitching, hitting, fielding and running the bases," Flyers coach Greg Bryant said.
RUSSELL 2, GREENUP COUNTY 1: Trent Tice and Nathan Totten opened the game with solo home runs to help the Red Devils (17-11) to a triumph over the Musketeers (20-12) in the 63rd District tournament. J.K. McKnight hurled a one hitter to earn the win. Totten went 2 for 3.
SYMMES VALLEY 7, PAINT VALLEY 1: Brayden Webb struck out 13 and allowed four hits as the Vikings beat the Bearcats in a Division IV sectional championship game in Aid, Ohio. Symmes Valley (18-3) meets South Webster at 4 p.m., Saturday, in the district semifinals at Paints Stadium in Chillicothe, Ohio. Webb and Levi Best each were 2 for 3.
WAHAMA 3, RAVENSWOOD 0: The White Falcons (23-5) knocked off the Red Devils in Mason, West Virginia, to win the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 title. Aaron Henry drove in two runs and Ethan Gray one. Zachary Fields struck out 10 to pick up the win. Wahama entertains Man in the opener of the Region IV championship series at 6 p.m., Monday.
Softball
ASHLAND 7, FAIRVIEW 4: Brooklyn Duckwyler doubled twice to knock in three runs as the Kittens (10-18) topped the Eagles (19-11) in the 64th District championship game in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Winning pitcher Katie Samuel drove in a run.
MANCHESTER 3, SYMMES VALLEY 1: The Greyhounds (15-4) defeated the Vikings (12-10) in a Division IV district semifinal in Rio Grande, Ohio. Emilee Applegate was the winning pitcher. Rylie Young went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles. For Symmes Valley, Desiree Simpson was 2 for 3.
RACELAND 12, GREENUP COUNTY 9: The Rams (13-17) built a 7-0 lead and held on to beat the Musketeers (8-17) in the 63rd District tournament in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Makenzie Bradley picked up the win in relief.
ATHENS 14, GALLIA ACADEMY 9: The Bulldogs erased a 3-2 deficit to beat the Blue Angels (13-8) in a Division II district semifinal in The Plains, Ohio. Olivia Kaiser's two-run homer ended the game via the mercy rule. Ashleigh James earned the win.
WAHAMA 2, MAN 0: Mikie Lieving pitched a no-hitter as the White Falcons (25-2) edged the Hillbillies (13-5) in the opening game of the Class A, Region IV championship series. Lieving whiffed 17 and walked one. In the fifth inning, Amber Wolfe singled in Lieving with the winning run. Lauren Noble doubled home Lieving in the seventh to set the score. Wolfe and Morgan Christian each smacked two hits.