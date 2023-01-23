The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230124-hds-hs roundup.jpg

SPURLOCK

CARLISLE, Ky. — Jacob Spurlock became the all-time freshman scoring leader in Boyd County High School boys basketball history in a 110-107 victory over Campbell County Saturday in the Auto Owners/GCH Insurance Classic at Nicholas County High School.

Spurlock scored 31 points to give him 348, topping the mark of 340 set in 1992 by former Marshall University player Frank Lee.

