CARLISLE, Ky. — Jacob Spurlock became the all-time freshman scoring leader in Boyd County High School boys basketball history in a 110-107 victory over Campbell County Saturday in the Auto Owners/GCH Insurance Classic at Nicholas County High School.
Spurlock scored 31 points to give him 348, topping the mark of 340 set in 1992 by former Marshall University player Frank Lee.
Spurlock broke a 105-105 tie with a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left in the second overtime. He then added a pair of free throws to set the score.
The Lions (13-4) made 13 3-pointers. Cole Hicks scored 28 points, Griffin Taylor 15, Rheyce Holbrook 14 and Jason Ellis 11.
Aydan Hamilton led the Camels (12-9) with 38 points. Garyn Jackson scored 24 points and Jake Gross 20.
BOYD COUNTY 25 16 26 17 13 13 — 110: Hicks 28, Spurlock 31, Ellis 11, Taylor 15, R. Holbrook 14, T. Holbrook 3, Martin 8.
CAMPBELL COUNTY 19 19 20 26 13 10 — 105: Gross 20, Jackson 24, Smith 4, Hamilton 38, Weinel 2, Hill 2, Sorgenfrel 4, Combs 11.
GALLIA ACADEMY 68, COAL GROVE 38: Isaac Clary scored 16 points, Brody Fellure 15 and Jance Lambert 11 as the Blue Devils defeated the host Hornets.
MEIGS 56, WELLSTON 49: The Marauders (5-10) used a 14-0 run to overcome a seven-point, second-half deficit an beat the Rockets (6-7) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Cayden Gheen paced Meigs with 21 points. Brody Butcher scored 14. Will Briggs led Wellston with 17 points. Josh Jackson and Gunnar Harmon each scored 12.
SOUTHERN 68, RIVER VALLEY 63: Cruz Brinager scored 21 points to help the Tornadoes beat the Raiders in Racine, Ohio. Brayden Otto scored 15 points and Kolten Thomas 10 for Southern. Kade Alderman scored 25 points to lead River Valley. Braden Bennett chipped in 15 points.
Girls basketball
SOUTH GALLIA 55, TRIMBLE 26: The Rebels held the Tomcats to single digits in each quarter for a victory in Glouster, Ohio. Morgan Lyons scored 16 points, Tori Triplett 11 and Emma Clary 10 for South Gallia.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.