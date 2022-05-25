MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Jake Biggs threw a four-hit shutout and struck out eight as Boyd County beat Rowan County 2-0 Tuesday night in the 16th Region high school baseball championship game at Morehead State's Don Hardin Legion Field.
The Lions took a 1-0 lead when Jacob Vanover doubled and scored on a squeeze by Jacob Ellis in the second inning. In the fifth, Luke Preston smacked a base hit, stole second and third, then scored on an error.
Preston led Boyd County (25-9), winner of 20 of its last 22 games, with three hits in four at bats and stole three bases. Vanover went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles.
Rowan County (28-10) had beaten the Lions twice in the regular season, 14-3 on March 24 and 5-3 on May 9.
The Lions advance to the state tournament June 2 in Lexington vs. the 12th Region champion, either Danville (29-8) or West Jessamine (17-18).
FAIRLAND 7, PORTSMOUTH 0: Tyler Sammons struck out 14 and pitched a two-hitter Tuesday night as the sixth-seeded Dragons defeated the second-seeded Trojans in a Division III, Region 11, District 1 semifinal at VA Stadium in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Fairland (19-5), winner of 14 straight, took advantage of three Portsmouth errors and four wild pitches to advance to Thursday's 4 p.m. championship game vs. Meigs (17-5). In the first inning, Brycen Hunt singled and Blaze Perry walked. Both then scored on Daewin Spence wild pitches. Cooper Cummings followed with a triple, then scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead.
The Dragons tacked on three more runs in the second inning, Sammons reached on an error, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball. After Connor Sansom walked and was replaced on the bases by Keegan Smith, Tyler Duncan relieved Spence. Hunt reached on a fielder's choice that plated Smith. Perry then singled home Hunt to make it 6-0.
In the fourth, Fairland set the score when Hunt doubled and later scored on a dropped third strike.
Perry went 2 for 2 and Hunt 2 for 4. Spence was 2 for 2 as Portsmouth (18-7) left five runners in scoring position. The triumph was the Ohio Valley Conference champion Dragons' third over the Trojans this season.
MEIGS 10, WHEELERSBURG 2: The Marauders (17-5) scored five runs in the second inning and five more in the fifth to beat the Pirates in a Division III, Region 11, District 1 semifinal at VA Stadium in Chillicothe, Ohio. Meigs will take on Fairland at 4 p.m. Thursday for the championship.
Theron Eberts smacked three hits and Joey Young two for Meigs. Ethan Stewart and Layne Stanley each drove in two runs. Stewart struck out three, walked three and allowed seven hits to earn the win. Isaac Bockway had two hits for Wheelersburg (17-9).
Softball
LEWIS COUNTY 6, BOYD COUNTY 3: Lewis County (30-5) won the battle of Lions Tuesday in West Liberty, Kentucky, to earn a berth in the 16th Region championship game Wednesday vs. Raceland.
Marshall University signee Emily Cole was the winning pitcher. She fanned 13. Kayla Sullivan went 3 for 4 and knocked in two runs.
Boyd County (23-9) led 1-0 in the first inning, but Lewis County catcher Jerra Lucas prevented more potential runs by throwing out two attempted base stealers. Lewis County tied it in the fourth, then in the fifth took a 2-1 lead it never relinquished. Myla Hamilton went 2 for 3 with a home run for Boyd County.
RACELAND 6, EAST CARTER 2: The Rams (15-18) defeated the Raiders (26-7) in West Liberty, Kentucky, to advance to the 16th Region finals Wednesday against Lewis County.
Regan Mackie went 2 for 4 with two doubles, Kali Vance 2 for 4 with a pair of runs scored and one RBI, and Baylee Burney doubled home a run. Davanna Grubb was the winning pitcher. Trina Porter smashed a two-run home run for East Carter.