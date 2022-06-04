LEXINGTON — Boyd County found itself having to do something it had not often done this season when it met Woodford County on Saturday morning in the quarterfinals of the 2022 KHSAA state baseball tournament.
Playing from behind.
The Yellowjackets got to the Lions early and often as they punched their ticket into the Final Four with a 10-3 win over Boyd County at Kentucky Proud Park.
Woodford County dented the scoreboard to open the contest after a leadoff single by Brandon Rankin and a one-out single from Collin Kemp put a pair of runners in scoring position. Rankin scored on a passed ball but the Yellowjackets stranded Kemp at third.
“We’ve missed some opportunities all year, but our guys are doing a really good job right now of just competing every pitch,” Woodford County skipper Paul Patterson said. “They aren’t getting too up or down emotionally; they are just staying up. Things haven’t gone their way all year, but we haven’t had any sympathy for that. You aren’t going to have your way every day, so just keep playing. Right now, they are just playing one pitch at a time and they are getting some good results.”
The Boyd County first, however, was not as rewarding. After the Lions loaded the bases with two outs, Woodford County starter Landon Corum fanned his third batter of the inning to leave the bases juiced.
“We had some hope there,” Boyd County coach Frank Conley said. “We felt like we could get to this guy.”
Getting to Corum for the Lions turned out to be a tall task as he held Boyd County to two hits through four innings while owning a commanding 7-0 lead. But the Lions stormed back in the fifth by sending eight batters to the plate, collecting six hits and plating three runs to cut the deficit to four runs.
“It took us a while after that to do it, but we finally did,” Conley said of the slow start. “You get a knock there along the line and maybe this is a different story.”
Michael Potter opened the fifth with a single but was gunned down trying to go first to third on an infield single by Brad Newsome. Jake Biggs followed with a single of his own and three consecutive doubles by Luke Preston, Gunnar Gearhart and Alex Martin had the Lions storming back into the contest, forcing a call to the pen for the Yellowjackets.
“They got the three runs and the crowd is going berserk and Boyd County had a lot of energy and a lot of fire and we make the pitching change,” Patterson said. “I think bigger than us getting those three runs in the next inning was (Cole Dycus) slamming the door and getting the third out in the fifth. Our guys have a lot of confidence in Cole and that’s what allowed them to swing freely in the next inning. You give him a lead, it’s hard to claw back on him and I think our guys knew that and was excited to play behind him.”
Dycus needed only five pitches to induce a fly ball by Brogan Jones to end the threat, but Conley liked where his team stood through five.
“We talked about it, if we got three runs the next two innings, we probably win, Conley said.
But the sixth once again proved to be another magical frame for the Yellowjackets. After plating seven runs Thursday in the sixth in a comeback win over DeSales, Woodford County started the sixth against Boyd County with a Lions error on a rope to the third baseman, followed by a hit batter to put two on and no outs. Two batters later, the final blow to the Lions’ rally fell after a dribbler past Alex Martin on the mound that ended in a pair of Woodford County runs after a throwing error on the back end of the play while trying to cut a runner down at third.
“Alex made a tremendous hustle play but he knocked the wind out of himself diving for the ball,” Conley said. “When he got up, the ball just sailed on him and he threw it away. It was a hustle play, so you always take it.”
Trailing 10-3 in the sixth, Boyd County’s final rally cry was once again answered by a stellar Woodford County defensive play. With two on and two outs, Preston launched a ball to the gap in right center only to see Justin Baker track it down some 395 feet from home plate.
“He hammered that ball,” Conley said of Preston. “That’s a home run anywhere, Larry Addington Field included. Their center fielder ran a long way to catch that ball and he tracked it down pretty good.”
Patterson concurred.
“He’s an exceptional athlete and a really good player,” Patterson said of Baker. “He’s done an exceptional job for us defensively all year. We have him in center field because he’s our best outfielder. He’s not necessarily our fastest, but he does a good job communicating with the other two and he gets good jumps and reads on the ball. He took an outstanding route on that play.”
Preston and Gearhart led the Lions with a pair of hits. Preston drove in two runs.
Boyd County closes the season at 26-10 with a solid foundation of returning players to the head of the class in the 16th Region.
“It’s a start and it was a good start,” Conley said. “You win the region and you come down here and win a game against a really good team, we showed up today, but it just didn’t go our way. We battled and it’s a good first step of getting to where we want to be.”
Woodford County will meet Russell County in the Final Four.
WOODFORD CO. 1 0 2 4 0 3 0 — 10 11 0
BOYD CO. 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 — 3 8 4
Corum and Dycus (5) and Hollon; Vanover, Bulter (4) and Martin (6) and Jones. W—Corum. L—Vanover. 2B—Baker (WC), Preston (BC), Gerahart (BC). 3B—Patterson (WC), Penn (WC), Baker (WC)