LEXINGTON - Boyd County's girls basketball team was able to stem the tide early in building a lead against Meade County on Wednesday morning.
Once the Green Wave got going, however, the Lions couldn't keep from sinking.
Meade County out-scored Boyd County, 22-6, in the fourth quarter to earn a dramatic 53-46 comeback win over the Lions in the first round of the Kentucky Girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena on Wednesday morning.
Boyd County led by 17 early in the second half and appeared to be in control, but Meade County kept plugging away, getting the lead to single digits at the end of three quarters before taking over in the fourth to earn the win.
The game's key sequence came with just under two minutes left.
After Boyd County's Jasmine Jordan scored just Boyd's second field goal of the fourth quarter to restore a 44-43 lead, Jordan got tangled with a Meade County player under the basket and Jordan was called for a personal and then subsequent technical foul - her fourth and fifth fouls of the game.
The sequence led to four free throws for Meade County and the Green Wave cashed in on all four before knocking down another pair on the possession that came out of the technical to take a five-point lead.
Boyd County got it back within three on a layup from Audrey Biggs, but the Lions would get no closer.
Early on, it appeared that Boyd County would run away with the game as the Lions' defense limited Meade County's looks and kept the Green Wave off-balance.
Boyd County went on a 14-2 run in the second quarter as Emilee Neese knocked down three 3-pointers to push the advantage to 25-11 before the Lions took a 29-16 advantage to the break.
Biggs led Boyd County with 17 points while Neese added 15. Jordan also finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
Peyton Bradley led Meade County with 23 points, including 12 in the fourth that led the Green Wave's comeback.
Boyd County's season ended at 21-11.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
