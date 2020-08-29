CANNONSBURG, Ky. -- New Stadium, new attitude.
Boyd County moves into its $5.5 million, 2,000-seat new stadium this season. The Lions hope to leave mostly bad memories at the old facility, Tom Scott Field. While Boyd County enjoyed some success there, little has been recent and even less has been sustained.
Coach Evan Ferguson said he loves the new artificial surface, one of just five at eastern Kentucky high schools. Ferguson grew familiar with such turf when he played quarterback, and later coached, at Coal Grove.
"I don't like those little black pellets, but I'll trade mud for that any day," Ferguson said, with a laugh.
The players, not the turf, is what matters most. The Lions went 1-9 last year and haven't posted a winning record since going 7-5 in 2008. Since then, Boyd County has gone 26-88.
Leading rusher Dayne Lawson returns after running for 569 yards on 98 carries in 2019. Joseph Lusby, who ran for 417 yards on 97 attempts, also is back. Lusby is the only player on the roster who caught a touchdown pass in varsity game last year.
Senior Jacob Kelley, who gained 222 yards on 40 tries, is the most-experienced quarterback on the roster, but also is valuable as a receiver. The Lions can use all the pass catchers they can get. Lawson is the leading returning receiver, having caught 13 passes for 131 yards last season.
Kelley also is a play maker in the secondary. He caused two fumbles, recovered four and made 53 tackles last year. Lawson led the team in tackles with 55 tackles, 12 for losses.
Linebacker Nick Cornwell is back. He led the Lions with 13 tackles for losses in 2019.
Second-year coach Ferguson said he looks forward to turning around a struggling program.
"Boyd County is a sleeping giant," Ferguson said. "There is potential here that hasn't come together. We're looking to change the culture and win some football games."