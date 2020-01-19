SUMMIT, Ky. — Boyd County used a strong fourth quarter in which it hit 11 foul shots to break open a close game and defeat Spring Valley 72-60 on Saturday at the Lions’ home court.
Blake Stewart scored 20 points to lead Boyd County (11-8) to the win despite the Timberwolves’ C.J. Meredith scoring a game-high 27 points for Spring Valley (3-6).
SPRING VALLEY 12 18 14 16 — 60: Maynard 2, Booth 15, Meredith 27, Stevenson 1, Livingston 2, Page 13.
BOYD COUNTY 21 10 15 26 — 72: Cisco 14, Gibbs 15, Newsome 3, Blake Stewart 20, Webb 15, Meade 3, Walter 2.
Girls
UNIVERSITY 45, HUNTINGTON 37: Offense was at a premium in Saturday’s high school basketball game at University High School where the Hawks defeated the Highlanders.
Katie Swann led Huntington (8-4) with 11 points and LaTahia Jackson scored 10. University got a game-high 20 points from Asten Boggs as it improved to 7-4 on the season.
Huntington will be at Cabell Midland on Wednesday with a tipoff at 7 p.m.
HUNTINGTON 12 8 7 10 — 37: Swann 11, Jackson 10, Turner 5, Slash 4, Goodson 7.
UNIVERSITY 11 12 8 14 — 45: Sharkey 3, Gibson 2, Boggs 20, Coen 6, Napolillo 12.
CHESAPEAKE 67, GREATER BECKLEY CHRISTIAN 27: Maddie Ward led all scorers with 30 points while Blake Anderson added 19 as the Panthers won easily in a game played at Grace Christian on Saturday.
Ward also recorded seven rebounds while Anderson recorded nine rebounds, five steals and four assists for Chesapeake (7-8). Allie Smith scored 12 for Greater Beckley Christian (9-4).
Chesapeake will play at Grace Christian on Monday at 7 p.m. against the Soldiers.
GREATER BECKLEY CHRISTIAN 9 8 2 7 — 26: Mitchell 9, Moss 5, Smith 12.
CHESAPEAKE 24 18 23 2 — 67: Hicks 2, Anderson 19, McComas 9, Isaacs 5, Ward 30, Shields 2.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 87, MERCY ACADEMY 69: Grace Hutson’s 19 points paced the Fighting Irish to a win in Columbus Bishop Hartley’s Battle in the Hawks Nest All Catholic prep Challenge.
Huntington St. Joe (14-0) also had 17 points from Abby Lee who was named most valuable player of the game. Mercy Academy (9-5) is based in Louisville.
The Fighting Irish will put its unbeaten streak on the line against Rowan County on Monday in a contest played at Russell High School.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 15 27 27 18 — 87: Adkins 16, Whitmore 4, Hutson 19, Ab. Lee 17, Gray, 11, Roberts 14, Av. Lee 3, Preservati 3.
MERCY ACADEMY 12 25 19 13 — 69: Jenks 11, Smith 3, Sivari 24, Taylor 13, Muthler 2, Helm 4, Barnat 6, Thompson 6.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 73, ROCK HILL 37: Emily Hutchinson scored 29 points for the second consecutive game as the Soldiers clobbered the Redwomen in Huntington.
Samantha Wells scored 22 points for Grace Christian (9-2). Shay Cicenas grabbed 10 rebounds.
Lucy Simpson led Rock Hill with 10 points.
ROCK HILL 16 4 8 9 — 37: Scott 5, Simpson 10, Cade 8, Hanshaw 2, McGraw 2, Adams 4, Mathey 4, Pancake 2.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 14 25 20 14 — 73: Wells 22, Hutchinson 29, Cicenas 2, Bruton 8, Bailey 6, McCloud 4, Pyle 2.