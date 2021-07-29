HUNTINGTON — Boyd County quarterback Dakota Thompson wants to be on the football field so bad he’s willing to play any position to make that happen.
Head coach Evan Ferguson has seen that firsthand after Thompson stepped up to fill a place on the offensive line vacated by injury as the team headed into the Class 4A playoffs.
“It was the fact that he didn’t have an ego,” Ferguson said. “You have to have a guy like that too lead you into battle.”
Ferguson said Thompson got reps at quarterback before the 2020 season started. Thompson even saw action under center in the team’s first two regular season contests — a 55-11 win over Bath County on Sept. 11, and a 40-0 loss to West Carter seven days later.
An injured left hip flexor though forced Thompson to the bench for two weeks, and Ferguson said that limited his sophomore’s opportunities to take snaps.
When Thompson returned, Ferguson said he used him as a wingback in his offense.
Then came the team’s playoff date with Holmes and an injury left an open position at left guard.
Ferguson said when he went looking for volunteers, one hand went up immediately — Thompson’s.
“I’ll play anywhere,” Thompson said. “I ended up playing left guard in both playoff games against Holmes and Rowan (County).”
Ferguson said Thompson has a “great arm,” and the 5-foot-9 190-pound quarterback took all the team’s snaps at the Huntington 7-on-7 passing drills on July 15.
At the varsity level, Thompson has completed 3 of 5 passes for 80 yards. As quarterback for the junior varsity team Thompson said his best game came against Greenup County when he passed for 200 yards and threw for two touchdowns in a win over the Musketeers.
During the summer workout at Huntington High, Thompson threw back-to-back interceptions during the 20-minute contest with Spring Valley, but also burned the Timberwolves secondary deep on a pass to Leeland Thacker.
After the wide receiver slipped past the Spring Valley coverage, Thompson hit him in stride with a tight spiral in the end zone.
Thompson wants to be the Lions’ quarterback, and he’ll get a chance to develop more as the team continues with full-contact drills prior to the season’s start.
Boyd County will open its season on Aug. 20 at home against South Point.
