SUMMIT, Kentucky — Boyd County (10-1) celebrated Senior Night with a revenge-fueled 67-62 victory over Russell (11-5) in high school girls basketball Thursday night at Boyd County Middle School.
Bailey Rucker led the Lions with 19 points. Harley Paynter scored 17 and Hannah Roberts 15. Aubrey Hill scored 19 points, Shaelyn Steele 14, Kaeli Ross 11 and Jenna Adkins 10 for the Red Devils, who beat Boyd County 58-55 on Feb. 25 in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
RUSSELL 10 15 15 22 — 62: Hill 19, Steele 14, Ross 11, Adkins 10, Quinn 8, Adkins 0, Jachimczuk 0.
BOYD COUNTY 11 11 24 21 — 67: Whitmore 9, Caldwell 3, Rucker 19, Paynter 17, Roberts 15, Biggs 4.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 80, TOLSIA 55: Four Royals recorded double doubles in a victory over the Rebels in Ashland.
Bellamee Sparks led Rose Hill Christian (15-9) with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Baylee Stephens scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Baylee Trimble scored 12 points and snared 10 rebounds. Gabby Karle scored 14 points and handed out 10 assists to go with six rebounds and six steals. Jewlia Van Kueren scored 11 points.
Kerigan Salmons led Tolsia (0-1) with 14 points Kylen Pollinger scored 13 points and Julie Boone 11.
TOLSIA 11 19 13 12 — 55: Simpkins 0, Browning 7, Young 0, Boone 11, Pollinger 13, Litton 2, Block 6, Salmons 14, Maynard 2.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 23 23 19 15 — 80: Sparks 25, Stephens 15, Trimble 12, Karle 14, Van Kueren 11, Newll 3.
BUFFALO 61, SISSONVILLE 41: Abby Darnley scored 23 points and snagged 12 rebounds to help the Bison defeat the Indians in the opener for both teams.
Lillian Wyant scored 10 points and snared 13 rebounds for Buffalo. Chloe Hale and Baylee Hudnall each scored 10 points. Madison McCutcheon paced Sissonville with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Boys
GALLIA ACADEMY 40, JACKSON 37: The 14th-seeded Blue Devils (11-9) upset the sixth-seeded and host Ironmen (16-4) in a Division II district semifinal game.
Gallia Academy used a late 11-6 run and held Jackson without a field goal for the final 6:25 to secure the victory. Isaac Clary’s free throw with 1:44 remaining gave the Blue Devils a lead they never surrendered. The 6-foot-8 sophomore finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Drew Bragg led the Ironmen with 11 points.
Gallia Academy will take on No. 7 seed Unioto (17-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Piketon High School for the district title. The Shermans beat second-seeded Logan Elm 51-36 on Thursday.
GALLIA ACADEMY 9 9 11 11 — 40: Clary 14, Franklin 8, Fellure 8, Call 6, Call 4.
JACKSON 10 9 12 6 — 37: Bragg 11, Miller 7, Kuhn 5, Blankenship 4, Spires 4, Hammond 4, Woodard 2.
ASHLAND 77, FLEMING COUNTY 52: Cole Villers scored 30 points to lead the Tomcats to a win over the Panthers (5-10) in Flemingsburg, Kentucky.
Ethan Sellars scored 12 points for Ashland (12-4). Adam Hargett led Fleming County with 14 points.
ASHLAND 23 20 15 19 — 77: Marcum 6, Sellars 12, Villers 30, Carter 9, Gillum 2, Ashby 3, Conway 3, Adkins 2, Davis 4, Freize 6.
FLEMING COUNTY 13 9 11 19 — 52: Jolly 9, Argo 6, Lutz 3, Hargett 14, Hickerson 9, Frye 9, Dugan 2, Watkins 0.
RACELAND 55, RUSSELL 48: Kirk Pence scored 30 points and snatched eight rebounds to lead the Rams (9-6) to a triumph over the Red Devils (10-7) in Marvin Meredith Gym in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Andrew Floyd scored 15 points for Raceland. Brady Bell paced Russell with 22 points. Griffin Downs scored 13 and Parker Doak 10.
RACELAND 20 9 14 12 — 55: Pence 30, Newman 1, Gallion 0, Broughton 6, Reed 0, Perkins 0, Gauze 3, Floyd 15
RUSSELL 15 9 12 12 — 48: Quinn 2, Bell 22, Blum 1, Doak 10, Downs 13, Patrick 0, Moore 0.
ROWAN COUNTY 45, BOYD COUNTY 43: Robert Todd scored 13 points and made a shot at the final buzzer to give the Vikings a victory over the Lions in Morehead, Kentucky.
Rowan County (10-3) led 23-18 at halftime and 37-30 after three quarters, but Boyd County (11-7) rallied for a 42-41 lead after Rheyce Deboard’s 3-pointer with 14 seconds left. The Lions took a 43-41 lead only to see the Vikings tie it on a basket by Mason Moore, who scored 19 points.
Deboard paced Boyd County with 14 points.
BOYD COUNTY 13 5 12 13 — 43: Meade 3, Webb 6, Newsome 2, Deboard 14, Gibbs 7, Ellis 3, McNeil 4, Cumpton 4, Walter 0.
ROWAN COUNTY 10 13 14 8 — 45: Maxey 0, Alderman 8, Moore 19, Goodpaster 3, Todd 13, Gardner 0, Collins 0, Justice 2.
ATHENS 60, RIVER VALLEY 42: Brayden Whiting scored 22 points as the Bulldogs (13-7 overall, 11-0 Tri-Valley Conference) beat the visiting Raiders (8-10, 3-9).
Will Matters and Derrick Walsh scored 10 points each for Athens. Jordan Lambert scored 15 points to lead River Valley.
RIVER VALLEY 8 9 13 12 — 42: Jo. Lambert 15, Fulks 9, Alderman 7, Ja. Lambert 6, Rhodes 3, Barber 2.
ATHENS 14 13 17 16 — 60: Whiting 22, Matters 10, Welsh 10, Harris 8 Sayre 6, McCune 2, McDade 2.
FAIRVIEW 39, MORGAN COUNTY 26: Jaxon manning scored 20 points and Steven Day 18 as the Eagles (5-16) beat the Cougars (5-4) in Westwood, Kentucky.
Landon McDowell scored 11 points for Fairview. A.J. Conley scored 19 points and Levi Mayabb chipped in 12 for Morgan County.
MORGAN COUNTY 15 8 11 15 — 49: Mayabb 12, Gilliam 6, Wright 2, Spencer 8, Conley 19, Lindon 2.
FAIRVIEW 9 10 18 21 — 58: Manning 20, Caldwell 2, Day 18, Shannon 5, Harper 2, McDowell 11.
Wrestling
POINT PLEASANT WINS QUAD: The defending Class AA state champion Big Blacks won 38 of 42 individual matches in defeating Oak Hill (West Virginia), St. Marys and Winfield in a quad match at home.
Point Pleasant beat Winfield 67-12, St. Marys 69-9 and Oak Hill 78-0 as 11 different grapplers went 3-0. Point Pleasant’s undefeated winners included Nathan Wood at 106 pounds, Parker Henderson (113), Connor Blessing (120), Issac Short (126), Chris Smith (132), Mack Freeman (138), Derek Raike (145), Mitchell Freeman (152), Justin Bartee (160), Wyatt Wilson (170), Colby Price (120).