SUMMIT, Kentucky -- A smorgasbord of basketball is available to fans Friday and Saturday in the Boyd County Roundball Classic at Boyd County Middle School.
Two games, one boys and one girls, begin the event on Friday. Belfry opens its season with a 7:30 p.m. game vs. the host Lions (3-0) at 7:30 p.m. The Pirates open late because their football team advanced to the state finals last weekend.
The second contest is an interstate battle of traditional powers, as George Washington (1-0) takes on Boyd County (2-0) at 9 p.m. The Patriots opened Dec. 3 with a 61-60 win at Princeton. The Lions have routed Bishop Brossart and Fairview on the road.
Saturday's lineup features four games, beginning at 1 p.m. with Bath County's boys (2-1 entering Thursday's game with Rowan County) playing Rose Hill Christian (0-3 going into Thursday's game at Prestonsburg). At 3 p.m., Lawrence County's boys (4-0 heading into Saturday's game with West Carter) taking on East Carter (0-1). At 5 p.m., Pikeville (1-1 entering Thursday's game with Perry County Central) plays Boyd County in a showdown of girls powerhouses. The showcase concluded at 9 p.m. with the Rowan County boys (2-1) playing Boyd County.
Lions coach Pete Fraley said his team has a theme it follows and will need to adhere to it against two strong opponents. Lawrence County rosters four players -- Cody Maynard, Trenton Adkins, Anthony Johnson and Kaden Gillespie -- averaging between 11.1 and 16.1 points a game.
"We play for each other," Fraley said. "We share the basketball and do the little things that make us successful."
The Roundball Classic is loaded with individual stars. Boyd County's Audrey Biggs averages 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. George Washington is led by sophomore guard Finley Lohan. Pikeville sophomore Trinity Rowe averages 19.5 points per contest.
Boyd County's boys have four players -- Brad Newsome, Jacob Spurlock, Clay Robertsion and Rhyece Deboard -- averaging between 15.6 and 13.4 points per game. Belfry features 7-foot-3 Bol Kuir, who averaged 13.8 points and 13.4 rebounds a game last season. Bath County's Zach Otis scores 21 points per game. Rose Hill Christian counters with Chase Pennington, who is averaging 14 points and 12 rebounds per contest. East Carter is paced by Evan Goodman's 14 points and five rebounds.
Girls basketball
MSAC POLL: Huntington High was a unanimous choice to win the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship after league coaches were polled Thursday. The Highlanders received all 10 first-place votes for 100 points.
Cabell Midland was a unanimous No. 2 pick, with 90 points. The Knights were followed by George Washington (73), Capital (69), Parkersburg (58), Spring Valley (47), South Charleston (40), St. Albans (37), Hurricane (26) and Riverside (11).
HURRICANE 62, POINT PLEASANT 36: Alex Anderson scored 19 points to lead the host Redskins (1-2) by the Big Blacks. Maddy Young and Erin Dempsey scored 13 each. Lilly Lucas issued 12 assists. Tayah Fetty scored 19 for Point Pleasant (0-2).
Boys basketball
MSAC POLL: MSAC coaches on Thursday picked George Washington to win the league championship. The Patriots received eight first-place votes and 97 points. Cabell Midland picked up two No. 1 votes and 86 points to place second. Huntington High (77) was third, ahead of South Charleston (72), Capital (56), Hurricane (54), St. Albans (39), Parkersburg (35), Spring Valley (22) and Riverside (13).
POCA 58, SISSONVILLE 26: Isaac McKneely scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the host Dots (1-0) clobbered the Indians. Jackson Toney scored 21 points.
CALVARY BAPTIST 77, TVC 70: Stevie Hicks scored 27 points to pace the Patriots (3-0) to a triumph over Teays Valley Christian in Scott Depot, West Virginia. Micah Daniels scored 17 and Ben Coleman 16. Brandon Brown and Jonah Davis led the Lions (6-1) with 25 and 20 points, respectively.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.