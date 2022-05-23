MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Boyd County (23-9) jumped on Elliott County (13-20) in a 13-1 victory in the 16th Region high school baseball tournament Sunday at Morehead State University's Don Hardin Field.
The Lions scored four runs in each of the second and third innings, then five in the fourth.
Michael Potter went 3 for 3 with three runs batted in. Luke Preston smacked two hits and drove in two runs. Brogan Jones was 2 for 2. Cayden Butler was the winning pitcher.
RACELAND 10, FLEMING COUNTY 7: The Rams (23-6) overcame a 5-0 deficit to defeat the Panthers (21-13) Sunday in the 16th Region tournament. Connor Hughes swatted three hits and knocked in two runs. Raceland took a lead it never relinquished with one out in the fourth inning when a run scored on a suicide squeeze. Jakob Holtzapfel earned the win.
ROWAN COUNTY 3, ASHLAND 2: Chase Alderman struck out 11 to lead the Vikings (27-9) to a triumph over the Tomcats (11-19) in the 16th Region tournament. Hayden Mains scored all of Rowan County's runs, the first on a single by Jacob Plank, the next on a Caleb Cooper base hit and the third on a wild pitch.
EAST CARTER 5, RUSSELL 2: Andrew Tomolonis pitched a four-hitter to help the Raiders (21-6) beat the Red Devils (17-13) in the 16th Region tournament. East Carter scored four times in the second inning.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
