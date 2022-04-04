MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Makenna Mulhearn went 3 for 4 with three runs batted in to lift Boyd County to a 6-2 victory over Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prenderg of Drexel, Pennsylvania, Sunday in the Cal Ripken Experience.
Brooklyn Clevenger went 2 for 2, Mia Johnson 2 for 3 and Alex Blanton 2 for 4.
Sara Bays struck out seven in earning the win.
SYMMES VALLEY 11, NEW BOSTON 4: Lauren Wells struck out eight to earn the win in a game that featured 10 errors, six by the Tigers. Kylie Jenkins went 3 for 4 for Symmes Valley. Lily Schneider, Emma Ridenour, Desiree Simpson and Jordie Ellison all were 2 for 4. Kenzie Whitley and Dylan O'Roarke each went 2 for 2 for New Boston.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 8, MEIGS 0: Alexia Scarberry went 3 for 4 with two RBIs as the host Black Eagles defeated the Marauders. Caraline Dunn drove in two runs on two hits. Sophia Frye had two RBIs. Winning pitcher Hope Sizemore fanned 13 and whacked two hits.
FAIRVIEW 9, BUCKHORN 3: Annabelle Menshouse struck out 13 to lead the Eagles past the Wildcats. She also went 5 for 5 with two runs batted in. Kiera Loving and Aubrey Kitchen each drove in two runs. Shelby Gibson went 2 for 2, Sydney Johnson 3 for 5, Taryn Smith 2 for 3, Kailyn Adkins 2 for 4 and Jordan Rakes 2 for 5.
PIKE COUNTY CENTRAL SWEEPS: The Hawks swept Russell 5-0 and 13-3 in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Winning pitcher Linsey Miracle combined with Chloe Hannah on the shutout in the opener. Chloe was the winner in the nightcap. Livia Sanders went 3 for 3 with a home run and six RBIs. Hannah was 2 for 3. Lily Holland went 2 for 3 for the Red Devils.
Baseball
RUSSELL 3, FAIRLAND 1: Nathan Totten hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally the Red Devils over the Dragons. Fairland took a 1-0 lead and broke up J.K. McKnight's no-hit bid with two out in the sixth when Cooper Cummings singled in Alec Rogers. Totten's homer drove in Trent Tice and Parker Mitchell. Totten finished 2 for 3. Tice earned the win in relief.
PARKERSBURG 7, CABELL MIDLAND 6: Nelson Woofter singled home two runs in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Big Reds to a win over the visiting Knights. Ethan Marshall was the winning pitcher. Isaac Petitt hit a home run for Cabell Midland. Petitt, Hunter McSweeney and Noah Jordan smacked two hits apiece.
SPRING VALLEY 9, SOUTH CHARLESTON 2: Branson McCloud went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs to help the Timberwolves (6-4) beat the host Black Eagles. Grant Shumaker drove in two. Sam Booth and Bryson Hayton each had two hits. Corbin Dixon was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Duston Johnson 2 for 4 for South Charleston (0-8).
GALLIA ACADEMY 2, IRONTON 1: Zane Loveday pitched a one-hitter and struck out eight as the Blue Devils edged the host Fighting Tigers. Brady Moatz singled to lead off the seventh inning and break up Loveday's no-hit bid. Maddux Camden squeezed home Conner Roe to give Gallia Academy (3-1 overall, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference) a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning. Ironton tied it when Jacob Sloan scored on an Ian Ginger sacrifice fly. Camden singled in Peyton Owens with the winning run in the seventh.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 8, GREEN 7: The Tartans scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally past the Bobcats. Brandon Winston singled home Leviticus Justice with the game-winning run. Ethan Rase was the winning pitcher.