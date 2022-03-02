MOREHEAD, Ky. — The only thing that was given in the second semifinal of the Kentucky boys 16th Region tournament was that the Lions would win the game.
However, the contest between Boyd County and Elliott County was not decided until the final three minutes when Boyd County finally pulled away for a 63-58 win.
Elliott County took its final lead of the night on a pair of Gaitlin Griffith free throws for a 56-55 edge with 3:45 remaining. Ace Taylor tied the affair at 56-56 with 3:05 to play on his only point of the night and Griffin Taylor buried a 3-pointer to seize the lead for good. Griffin Taylor netted 11 points and was 4 of 4 from the field.
Boyd County led 14-13 after one quarter and took a 32-26 lead to the locker room at the half. Elliott County limited Boyd County to only nine points in the third and led 42-41 after three quarters.
Jason Ellis and Jacob Spurlock led Boyd County with 14 points each. Ellis grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds. Griffith paced Elliott County with 20 points.
Boyd County advances to the region semifinals Monday night at 6:30 p.m. and will meet Rowan County, which defeated Raceland 46-20 in the earlier contest.
BOYD COUNTY 14 18 9 22—63: Hicks 7, Ellis 14, Deboard 11, Spurlock 14, Taylor 1, Taylor 11, Robertson 1, Holbrook 4.
ELLIOTT COUNTY 13 13 16 16—58: E. Griffith 12, Adams 10, Whitley 6, G. Griffith 20, Buckner 8, Sturgill 2.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
