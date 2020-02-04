SUMMIT, Ky. — Blake Stewart scored 19 points to help the Boyd County defeat Fairview 89-66 on Senior Night in high school boys basketball at Boyd County Middle School.
Brad Newsome scored 12 points, Gaylen Cisco 11 and Carson Webb 10 for the Lions (14-11).
The Eagles fell to 6-14.
WHEELERSBURG 68, MINFORD 47: J.J. Truitt scored 19 points as the Pirates defeated the Falcons.
Carter McCorkle scored 17 points for Wheelersburg (16-2), which used a 23-9 run in he third quarter to take control after leading 28-22 at halftime.
Trenton Zimmerman paced the Minford (10-8) wit 24 points.
The Pirates play a key Southern Ohio Conference game Friday at Waverly.
POCA 61, HERBERT HOOVER 34: Isaac McKneely hit six 3-point shots and scored 31 points to pace the Dots over the Huskies in Clendennin, West Virginia. Noah Rittinger scored 13 for Poca.
CHAPMANVILLE 60, LOGAN 55: Philip Mullins scored 16 points to lead the Tigers (15-2) past the Wildcats (10-7). Marshall University commit David early led Logan with 28 points. Obinn Anochilli-Killen, a Marshall signee, scored eight for Chapmanville, but missed the second half because of illness.
POSTPONEMENTS: Ironton St. Joe’s boys game at Rock Hill Tuesday has been shifted to Monday. Symmes Valley’s boys game at South Point Tuesday has been moved to Feb. 11. Chesapeake’s boys game with Southeastern now is slated for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Green’s game at Western-Pike has been postponed until Feb. 12.
Portsmouth West at South Webster girls was reset for noon Saturday. Waverly at Northwest was rescheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday. Tuesday’s Portsmouth Clay vs. Huntington-Ross boys game was postponed, but no makeup date was immediately set.
Monday
Boys
PORTSMOUTH 70, GALLIA ACADEMY 55: The Trojans (8-11 overall, 5-7 Ohio Valley Conference) made 12 3-pointers in a triumph over the visiting Blue Devils (8-11, 4-8).
Matt Fraulini led Portsmouth with 27 points. Jesse Dixon scored 11 points and Miles Shipp 10. Logan Blouir paced Gallia Academy with 17 points. Issac Clary scored 15 and Carson Call 11.
POINT PLEASANT 86, HANNAN 36: Hunter Bush scored 31 points, 15 in the first quarter, as the host Big Blacks (6-9) clobbered the Wildcats (2-11).
Eric Chapman added 15 points for Point Pleasant. Brady Edmunds led Hannan with 13 points. Chandler Starkey scored 11.
Girls
WATERFORD 48, WAHAMA 30: Mackenzie Suprano scored 16 points and Janessa Lang 13 to help the Wildcats (12-10 overall, 11-4 Tri-Valley Conference) beat the White Falcons (8-9, 7-8) in Mason, West Virginia. Hannah Rose scored 14 points for Wahama.