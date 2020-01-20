ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Boyd County wanted a test, received one and passed it.
The Lions overcame a 37-point performance by 6-foot-1 sophomore center Faith Stinson to edge Thornville Sheridan 71-66 Saturday in the Tri-State Hoops Throwdown high school girls basketball showcase at Fairland High School's Carl York Center.
"She's a load," Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. "She's just a sophomore. I'm sure she has (college) offers and if not, she will."
The Lions (11-6) were just a shade better in a close game of state tournament participants from last season.
Harley Paynter, committed to play at Morehead State University, led Boyd County with 19 points. Isabella Caldwell scored 11. Bailey Rucker and Emma Borders each scored 10.
Kendyl Mick scored 10 for the Generals (12-1).
"We kept our composure," Fraley said. "They were a really good team and they scouted us well. they knew everything that we did. We tell our girls 'if someone overplays us, this is how we respond,' and they responded."
Boyd County ran more than one minute off the clock late in the game, helping secure the victory.
"The kids did a great job," Fraley said. "(Fairland coach and torunament organizer Jon Buchanon) always puts us with a good team not from our region and that we're not going to see otherwise. Playing teams like Sheridan makes us better."
BOYD COUNTY 16 19 16 20 -- 71: Caldwell 11, Rucker 10, Parsons 2, O'Pell 8, Paynter 19, Biggs 8, Borders 10.
THORNVILLE SHERIDAN 14 18 19 15 -- 66: Stinson 37, White 4, Beckstedt 7, Conrad 8, Mick 10.
HALFTIME CHAT: Trailing 32-14 at halftime, Spring Valley’s players and coach Bo Miller had a chat concerning defense.
“Just a little bit,” Miller said, facetiously.
The Timberwolves (7-4) increased their defensive effort in the second half and knocked off previously unbeaten Portsmouth Notre Dame 64-57. The Titans committed 25 turnovers, 16 in the second half.
“We weren’t putting forth the effort,” Miller said. “We picked it up in the second half and got a really good win. We have a lot of young girls and we can use this to push forward the rest of the season.”
NO STAR, NO PROBLEM: With star point guard Kiki Terrell out with a knee injury, South Charleston coach Gary Greene’s said his chore is to prevent his team from trying to overcompensate.
On Saturday, Greene succeeded. His Black Eagles did just enough to edge Alexander 65-61.
“Since Kiki went out, we’ve had to try to keep them from trying to do too much,” Greene said. “Losing her has been difficult, but our kids have been resilient. Today, they picked it up and played under control. They haven’t always played under control.”
Greene praised Maliha Witten for moving from shooting guard to the point in place of Terrell.
“It was a little raggedy, but to come in here and play a team of that caliber and win, we’ll take it,” said Greene, whose team trailed Alexander by nine early. “Maliha Witten moved to point guard and has guarded the other team’s primary ball handler. Her points may suffer, but her intangibles are invaluable.”
KEEP THE NOODLES COMING: Juanita Dillon’s chicken and noodles in the hospitality room at Fairland basketball events are legendary.
Warren coach Amy Colegrove has brought her team to the Tri-State Hoops Throwdown and/or the Big E Classic for several seasons. She promised to bri g the Warriors again next year on one condition.
“Keep making the noodles and we’ll keep coming,” Colegrove said, with a laugh.