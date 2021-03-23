MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Boyd County pulled away in the second half to defeat Lewis County 50-39 in the Kentucky 16th Region boys high school basketball tournament at Morehead State University's Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
The teams were tied 19-19 after a sluggish, turnover-laden first half. Boyd County slipped ahead 41-38 by the end of the third quarter, then closed with a 19-11 run to advance to the semifinals vs. Rowan County, which rallied past Elliott County 54-37, at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Rheyce Deboard led Boyd County (15-9) with 18 points. Jason Ellis scored 12. Kolby McCann paced Lewis County (14-9) with 15 points. Trey Gerike chipped in 10 points.
BOYD COUNTY 8 11 12 19 -- 50: Meade 0, Webb 3, Newsome 4, Deboard 18, Gibbs 8, Ellis 12, Hicks 0, McNeil 5, Cumpton 0, Blevins 0, Walker 0.
LEWIS COUNTY 10 9 9 11 -- 39: Thomas 6, Liles 2, McCann 15, Gerike 10, Spencer 2, Jordan 0, Burris 0, Noble 4.
RIPLEY 59, POINT PLEASANT 38: Sophie Nicholas scored 23 points to help the Vikings beat the host Big Blacks.
Lauren Roush scored 12 points and Corbin Casto 10 for Ripley (5-3), which used a 17-2 run in the third quarter to break open the contest. Tayah Fetty paced Point Pleasant with 15 points.
Wrestling
WEST VIRGINIA AA-A DUALS: Point Pleasant repeated as the champions of the Team State Duals Championships in Fairlea, West Virginia.
The Big Blacks defeated Doddridge County 67-12 and Berkeley Springs 64-15 to claim the title. Point Pleasant wrestlers combined to go 23-5. Derek Raike at 145 pounds was named the event's outstanding wrestler after winning two matches by pin in a total of 32 seconds.
Other Point Pleasant grapplers who went 2-0 included Nathan Wood, Brayden Connolly, Parker Henderson, Isaac Short, Chris Smith, Mac Freeman, Mitchell Freeman, Justin Bartee and Colby Price.