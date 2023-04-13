CANNONSBURG, Ky. -- If Boyd County's 6-5 victory over Spring Valley had been a beauty pageant rather than a high school softball game, it might have won the Miss Congeniality award.
The Lions won the opening game of the Tri-State Showcase in a contest that at times wasn't pretty. Boyd County coach Dave Wheeler, though, said an ugly win beats a lovely loss. The victory took away some of the disappointment of an 11-0 defeat to Lewis County on Tuesday.
"It was a good ball game, especially (after) how we came out the other night and didn't perform," Wheeler said. "One of the things we talked about was giving ourselves a chance."
The Timberwolves (13-3) gave the Lions (12-3) plenty of opportunities, especially in the fifth inning. Boyd County scored three runs to break a 3-3 tie, taking advantage of two walks, five stolen bases, a passed ball and a wild pitch.
Kyli Kouns and Makenna Mulhearn walked to lead off the inning. Kouns scored on a passed ball before Jaycie Goad singled in Grace Stephens, who ran for Mulhearn. Savanna Henderson laid down a squeeze bunt to plate Goad and make it 6-3.
Spring Valley set the score in the sixth when Kennedy Davis smacked a two-run home run. Starter and winner Kylie Thompson, though, set the Timberwolves down in order in the seventh to end it.
"That was an excellent job by Kylie Thompson," Wheeler said of the senior University of Pikeville signee. "We made some plays behind her. We had one inning where we muffed a couple of balls, but that's part of it."
That inning was the fifth, when the Lions committed two errors. Sydney Turner scored on one. Brooklyn Osburn moved into scoring position on the other before scoring on Kate Spry's sacrifice fly as the Timberwolves tied it 3-3.
Spring Valley led 1-0 before Boyd County's three-run third. The Timberwolves made a pair of errors in that frame, including a three-base miscue that allowed Kouns to score. Goad and Sara Bays also crossed the plate on an error.
Spring Valley played with a short roster. Coach Mick Osburn gave usual starting pitcher Madison Pitts a day off. Staring catcher Chloe Townsend missed the game while completing a school function. Designated player Raelyn Adkins was at physical therapy. Then, in the first inning, starting right fielder Makenzie Dishman left the game after fouling a ball off her shin.
"We had a lot of kids out there for the first time," Osburn said. "We had to change things up and that makes it harder."
Thompson allowed eight hits, struck out three and walked five. Goad went 2 for 3 with two runs batted in and stole two bases. Henderson went 2 for 2 with two RBIs.
For Spring Valley, Brooklyn Osburn went 2 for 3 and Sydney Turner 2 for 4.
The teams return to action on the Showcase Friday. Boyd County entertains Huntington High at 5 p.m. The Timberwolves are at Russell at 5:30 p.m.
