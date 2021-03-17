SUMMIT, Ky. — Prior to Wednesday’s 64th District championship, Boyd County’s girls basketball team came out in green warmups for St. Patrick’s Day.
The Lady Lions would need no luck of the Irish on this day, however, as they raced out to a big first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 78-54 win over Ashland on Wednesday at Boyd County Middle School.
“We’re a team of runs, and when we shoot the ball and play defense, we can do that kind of stuff,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. “I thought our defense — we got hands on balls early and it turned into quick points for us.”
Big games are nothing new to the players on Boyd County’s roster with several having state tournament experience at their disposal.
That experience proved big during Wednesday’s contest as the Lady Lions, ranked No. 3 in Kentucky, came out loose and ready to go from the tip with everyone contributing early.
“They do a really nice job finding each other,” Fraley said. “We moved the ball around really well.”
Harley Paynter led the Lions (15-1) with 19 points while Hannah Roberts added 17 in the win.
While those two are the key scorers for Boyd County, the play of guards Bailey Rucker and Laney Whitmore is most critical to the team’s success.
Rucker finished with 15 points and eight rebounds while Whitmore was a steady defensive force. Both were also crucial on the offensive glass where the Lions got several second-chance opportunities in the win.
“The way Bailey is playing right now, she’s as good as anybody in the region,” Bradley said. “They’ve got such a three- or four-headed monster. Whitmore runs the show and makes great passes, and they just play every play like it’s the last play of the game, too.”
After the teams traded 3-pointers to start the game, Boyd County’s athleticism and pressure defense led to a 15-0 run, predicated by several Ashland turnovers and missed opportunities at the rim once they got past the Lady Lions’ pressure.
“We went a little haywire there,” Ashland coach Bill Bradley said. “I knew it was going to happen — on their floor, against a veteran team, third in the state. We were hoping the girls would grow up just a little quicker than they have, but I thought we really settled down in the second half.”
The Kittens used a mini run in the third quarter to cut the lead to 15, but the Lions steadied and used a 14-3 run over a 2:40 stretch to end any chance of an Ashland comeback.
Ashland got 20 points and 10 rebounds from Mikayla Martin, while Casey Wallenfelsz finished with 10 in the loss.
By competing in the district championship, both teams advance to the 16th Region Tournament, which will take place next week at Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky.
The draw for the 16th Region Tournament takes place on Friday, according to Fraley.
ASHLAND 9 8 19 18 — 54: Woods 7, Cullop 6, Sellars 5, C. Wallenfelsz 10, Martin 20, Robinson 3, L. Wallenfelsz 3
BOYD COUNTY 24 13 24 17 — 78: Whitmore 6, Caldwell 8, Rucker 15, Paynter 19, Roberts 17, Biggs 7, Stewart 3