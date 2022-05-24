MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Boyd County scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to defeat Raceland 10-0 Monday night in the semifinals of the 16th Region high school baseball tournament at Morehead State University's Legion Field.
Gunnar Gerahart, Brad Newsome and Luke Preston drove in two runs apiece for the Lions (24-9). Jacob Vanover earned the win.
Connor Thacker went 2 for 3 for the Rams (23-7).
Rowan County beat East Carter 5-4 in the other semifinal. Chase Alderman hit a home run in the seventh inning to give the Vikings the win.
WAHAMA 10, MAN 0: The White Falcons (24-5) clobbered the Hillbillies (20-10) in the first game of the Class A, Region IV tournament in Mason, West Virginia. Aaron Henry knocked in three runs. Ethyn Barnitz scored four runs. Logan Roach, Trey Ohlinger and Hayden Lloyd smacked two hits apiece. Zachary Fields was the winning pitcher.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
