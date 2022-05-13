FLATWOODS, Ky. -- Boyd County scored six runs in the second inning on their way to a 14-3 victory over Russell Thursday night in high school softball.
The triumph was the 20th of the season for the Lions, who took advantage of 11 walks, but left 15 runners on base. Winning pitcher Sara Bays drove in four runs.
GALLIA ACADEMY 8, UNIOTO 5: Grace Truance knocked in four runs as the Blue Angels (13-7) won their first Division III sectional championship in four years, beating the Shermans in Chillicothe, Ohio. Jenna Harrison and Maddi Meadows each whacked three hits and Emma Hammons two. Abby Hammons and Colbie Nida each drove in two runs. Bella Barnette earned the win. Gallia Academy advanced to the district semifinals at 7 p.m., Monday, vs. Athens at Ohio University.
SOUTH WEBSTER 10, SOUTH GALLIA 0: The host Jeeps won their third consecutive Division IV sectional championship by clobbering the Rebels. Bri Claxon went 4 for 4 to send South Webster (15-8) to the district semifinals vs. Belpre at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at the University of Rio Grande. Rylee McGraw was the winning pitcher.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 15, GREEN 0: Jacy Gearhart and Kailey Ware each smashed four hits to help the Panthers beat the visiting Bobcats in a Division IV sectional tournament title contest. Jordyn Mathias and Preslee Lutz each knocked in three runs. Lynsey Loop had two hits and two runs batted in. Kyleigh Oliver smacked a pair of hits. Adrianna McCoy hit a two-run home run. Lutz was the winner, fanning 12. Clay advanced to the district tournament vs. Waterford at 4:30 pm., Wednesday at the University of Rio Grande.
Baseball
RUSSELL 4, EAST CARTER 3: Trent Twice was the winning pitcher and hit the tie-breaking sacrifice fly as the Red Devils beat the Raiders.
RAVENSWOOD 11, WAHAMA 10: The host Red Devils (12-10) upset the White Falcons (20-5) in the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 tournament finals. Ravenswood scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning for an 11-7 lead, then held on.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 9, PAINTSVILLE 3: Mason Preston hit a three-run homer to lift the Bulldogs over the homestanding Tigers. Abner Collinsworth, Jake Derifield and Will Lafferty all were 3 for 4. Talon Pollock earned the win as Lawrence County (24-7) won its 10th straight.
MEIGS 12, EASTERN-MEIGS 6: The Marauders (14-6) scored seven runs in the first inning and rolled past the Eagles in Reedsville, Ohio. Drew Dodson, Layne Stanley and Ethan Stewart each smacked three hits for Meigs. Stewart drove in five runs. Caleb Burnem and Lucas Finlaw each had two hits. Stanley was the winning pitcher. Ryan Ross slapped three hits for Eastern.