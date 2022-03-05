MOREHEAD, Ky. — It was a title game for the ages when Boyd County and Ashland squared off Saturday night for the 16th Region girls championship.
With Ashland coach Bill Bradley’s retirement in the balance of the outcome, it was his longtime friend, Boyd County coach Pete Fraley, who stood in his way.
With Bradley looking for his fifth title, Fraley was after No. 6, and his Lions served up a second-half defensive performance that could only make the 26-year veteran smile as his team met at center court to receive Boyd County’s ninth region title with a 51-35 win over Ashland at Johnson Arena.
“I had to pull out my inner Roger Zornes and Phil Pratt,” Fraley said of the Lions’ defensive strategy. “They’re the defensive guys. They taught me everything and they were the man-to-man guys.”
With Boyd County in early foul trouble, Fraley moved his defense into a 2-3 zone and the adjustment paid off in the end.
“It came up huge tonight and we’ve kind of tinkered with it for a while now, we just haven’t shown it,” Fraley said. “It worked well tonight and we just stayed in it and the goal really started to shrink for them. Credit to our defense tonight.”
Boyd County held Ashland to only six made field goals in the contest inside the 3-point line and did not allow a basket inside 20 feet in the opening half.
“When they went to that zone, it was only a three-point game at halftime because we had hit some 3s, but we went cold in the second half,” Bradley said. “We got tired and the last two games we’ve had finally took their toll. Give all the credit to Boyd County for the way they played in the second half.”
Boyd County opened the second half on a 7-0 run to push the lead to 10 off a Bella Opell 3-pointer and back-to-back Audrey Biggs buckets for a 28-18 lead.
“In the first half I thought she was kind of looking for contact and I told her to quit worrying about contact and just go score the ball,” Fraley said of Biggs. “In the third quarter she had an open shot and kicked it to Bella Opell for an open 3 and she drained it.”
Biggs led the Lions with 16 points and 10 rebounds and was named the tournament MVP.
Boyd County limited Ashland to only five points in the third quarter and led 37-23.
As the time ticked away in the final eight minutes, Bradley took a moment to share with each of his seniors and players that took the time to offer one final hug to the legendary head coach as they went to the bench.
“Ella (Sellars) said after I took her out that they all wanted to win the game for me,” Bradley said. “I get on Ella more than anybody and for her to say that was really special. That really touched me. That’s what I coach for. Coaching against Pete, Hager (Easterling), Mandy (Layne) and Kristy Orem, all those relationships, and that’s not cliché. It’s what it’s all about.”
An emotional Fraley said the hug and handshake at midcourt after the contest was one that he will never forget.
“I love Bill, I really do,” Fraley said. “If we hadn’t been able to go (to Rupp Arena for the state tournament), I’d been there cheering Bill on. He’s that kind of person. He’s top-notch, top-shelf and a class act.”
Bradley added: “He just told me he loved me and appreciated all the battles we’ve had over the years to make them better. We’ve raised the bar for each other these last 20 years.”
With the win, Fraley moves past John “Hop” Brown for most wins in the 16th Region but was quick to deflect the praise when recognized.
“To even be mentioned in the same list as him … he’s the greatest 16th Region girls coach ever,” an emotional Fraley said. “Because I have one more number than him isn’t going to change that in my mind. He taught me so much and early on we didn’t like each other and that was my fault. I didn’t show the man the respect he deserved. He put me in my place and once he did, we became friends and I learned so much from that man.”
Ashland closes the season 22-6.
Boyd County will meet the winner of Region 3 Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Rupp Arena in Lexington in the girls Sweet 16.
ASHLAND 12 6 5 12--35: Woods 1, Robinson, L. Wallenfelsz, Sellars 11, C. Wallenfelsz 11, Martin 8, Gulley, A. Gulley 2, Rogers 2.
BOYD COUNTY 12 9 16 14--51: Bartrum 2, Opell 7, Jordan 14, Neese 6, Biggs 16, Ray 2, S. Stevens 4.