Logan Fraley Wallace issued plenty of assists during her basketball career at Boyd County High School and Marshall University, but none was as gratifying as the one she made Dec. 29.
Fraley Wallace enjoyed the pleasure of telling her dad, Boyd County girls coach Pete Fraley, that the Lions' 66-65 triumph over Capital in the Border Battle at George Washington High was the 500th of his career. Pete, in his 26th season, had no idea.
The elder Fraley credited his players, who deflected that praise right back at the personable and popular coach, who has accounted for 56 percent of the 893 victories in program history. Among those wins are five 16th Region championships and two in the state tournament.
Fraley needs 10 wins to tie Hager Easterling of East Carter for second in 16th Region history and 13 to catch all-time leader John "Hop" Brown of West Carter.
CONGRATULATIONS RICK RYAN: Longtime sports writer and old pal Rick Ryan retired Dec. 23. The Charleston Gazette-Mail and HD Media stalwart covered high school sports in West Virginia the last several years. He also enjoyed a stint at the Marshall University beat writer. Congratulations, Rick!
BEASTS CANCELED: The Beasts of the Southeast basketball showcase Saturday at Chesapeake High School has been canceled. The Beasts is one of the premier basketball events in Ohio and the Tri-State.
Not all the news is bad, however, as Chesapeake will play Trimble at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in a matchup of two of the state's better coaches in the Panthers' Ryan Davis and the Tomcats' Howie Carroll.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Green girls basketball star Kasey Kimbler scored a program record 50 points in a 65-9 win over Hannan. She broke the record of 44 set by Tracy Williams and Megan Tackett. Southern forced 36 turnovers in a 72-13 girls basketball victory over Hannan.
Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow's 525 yards passing in a 41-21 victory over Baltimore are the most of his career, topping the former Athens High star's 493 for LSU against Oklahoma and 492 as a high school junior against Fairland.
Boyd County's boys basketball team scored 109 points in a 55-point win over Rose Hill Christian. Rowan County girls basketball player Haven Ford scored her 2,000th point.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Several local players recently were contacted by college programs:
Offers: Huntington High defensive lineman James Scott and linebacker Tyrees Smith and Hurricane linebacker Brogan Brown from Alderson Broaddus; Huntington High linebacker David Bradshaw from Bluefield State. Bradshaw and Scott also were offered by Glenville State;
Former South Point offensive lineman Brodie Thompson of Hocking College by Gannon; Rock Hill defensive end Zane Albright and running back Hunter Blagg by Wooster; Capital running back Shawn James preferred walk-on at Marshall; Pikeville girls basketball player Trinity Rowe from East Tennessee State; Ashland quarterback Brett Mullins from Avila University.
Commitments: Spring Valley soccer star Crosby Short to Asbury.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Fairland linebacker J.D. Brumfield was invited to play in the Ohio North-South Classic. Former Wheelersburg boys basketball star Tanner Holden scored his 1,000th point for Wright State. Former Marshall football player Jesse Peck is the new head football coach at Johnson Central.
Fairland freshman C.J. Graham was named most valuable wrestler at the Skyline Invitational. Former Lawrence County baseball star Jackson Feltner of Morehead State was named a third-team pre-season All-American by College Baseball Newspaper.
Rose Hill Christian will restart its girls basketball program Jan. 4 and brought back Kevin Nibert as coach. Royals standout Gabby Karle transferred to Greenup County. Former Capital football all-stater Kerry Martin, Jr., transferred from West Virginia to Akron.
With Ohio Valley University closing, former Fairland softball star Libby Judge transferred to Kentucky Christian University. Lawrence County girls basketball player Brooke Neal will miss a second consecutive season after tearing a knee ligament for the second time.
Eddie Smolder is the new head football coach at Winfield. The former Marshall University tight end was head coach at Sissonville and Ripley and an assistant at Cabell Midland. Fairland's Brooklyn Brumfield, Zoey Schmidt and Morgan Webb qualified for the national powerlifting meet.
Bol Kuir, a 7-foot-3 center, transferred from Belfry to Christian Academy of Louisville. Former George Washington all-state quarterback Grant Wells of Marshall has entered the transfer portal.