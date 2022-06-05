J.B. Terrill won his second consecutive state track championship in style.
Terrill, Boyd County’s defending Class AA 800-meter state champion, claimed the title again Friday, setting a state record in 1 minute, 54.02 seconds at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
The University of Louisville signee outlasted Russell’s Davis Brown, who finished second in 1:55.46. Brown had beaten Terrill in the 16th Region finals.
Boyd County’s Sophia Newsome finished second in the 400-meter dash. The Marshall University recruit ran a personal-best 58.31 to place behind Timberlynn Yeast of Mercer County. Yeast ran 56.81.
In Ohio, Coal Grove’s Chase Hall finished third in the 110-meter hurdles in Division III at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Track. The junior finished in 15.09. Collin Haj Abed of Grandview Heights won in 14.81. Beau Brungard of New Middletown was second in 14.06.
The Hornets’ Maddie McDaniel placed third in the 300-meter hurdles in 45.09. Kate Ruffener of Colonel Crawford won in 43.06. Coal Grove’s Kylie Montgomery was seventh in the 400-meter dash in 59.56. Sydnee Sinn of Wayne Trace won in 56.58.
Coal Grove’s girls 4x400 relay was fifth in 4:01.59. Wayne Trace won in 3:55.95.
In Division II, Gallia Academy’s Daunevyn Woodson was fifth in the boys 100 in 10.96. Rock Hill’s Tyson Lewis was seventh in 10.98. Ryan Shackelford of Keystone was first in 10.62.
Gallia Academy’s Callie Wilson placed third in the pole vault in 11 feet, 10 inches. Peyton Proffitt of Westfall won at 12-9.
Portsmouth’s Dariyonne Bryant finished sixth in the boys high jump at 6-4. Sean Kaminski of Huron went 6-6 to finish first.
