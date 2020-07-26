Essential reporting in volatile times.

BELLEFONTE, Ky. — Clayton Ison was named boys player of the year, and Morgan Kennedy the top girls player, for 2020 by the Tri-State Junior Golf Association.

Boyd County High School senior Clayton Ison was the 16-18 player of the year after shooting a 5-over-par, 76, in the season’s final tournament at the Bellefonte Country Club.

Ison tied for second with Connor Calhoun and Daulton McDonald behind Greenup County High School junior Dylan Stultz, who won the tournament with a 3-over-par, 74.

Kennedy, also from Boyd County, won the Girls 16-18 player of the year award. She was the top girl at Monday’s tournament with a 15-over-par, 86. Kennedy’s Boyd County teammate, senior Adie Caldwell, also shot 86.

Ison began the season with a 9-over-par, 79, June 4 at Riviera Golf Course in Lesage, then shot 83 on June 15 at the Elks Country Club in Friendship, Ohio. He followed with a 4-over-par, 75, to take medalist honors June 22 at Sugarwood Golf Course in Lavallette. Ison shot 83 July 6 at Hidden Cove Golf Course in Grayson, Kentucky before carding an 81 June 13 at Creekside Golf Course in Lavallette.

Ashland’s Bryant Stephens’ 5-over-par, 40, in nine holes won the boys 10-12 Flight I. Stephens was his division’s player of the year. Brock Brown of Huntington won Flight II with a 10-over, 45.

Dylan White of Russell, Kentucky, won the boys 7-9 flight with a 12-over-par, 47, and captured his second consecutive player of the year award.

