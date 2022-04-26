CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — In two games this season against Ashland, the Boyd County softball team scored 26 runs, including a 13-2 five-inning victory over the Kittens on Tuesday on the Lions’ home field.
The latest win put Boyd (15-4 overall) in command of the 64th District and will get to await the winner of Ashland and Fairview once postseason begins in mid-May.
Junior pitcher Sara Bays pitched all five innings for Boyd, allowing just five hits to get the victory, which followed a 13-5 win by the Lions over Ashland on April 20.
“We’ve been off for four days and we needed the break, but I thought (Bays) was throwing the ball pretty hard today,” Wheeler said. “It looked like she was picking up some velocity.”
A one-out double in the first inning by Ashland’s Jada Erwin set the Kittens up with runners at second and third. However, a strikeout and ground out got Boyd out of trouble. In the bottom of the first, the Lions’ offense got to work, scoring two runs to take the lead. Boyd County would score multiple runs in each of the four innings in which it came to the plate.
Jaycee Goad, one of two middle-schoolers who started the game for head coach David Wheeler, drove in three runs and just missed a home run to right field. Goad’s first-inning double drove in Alex Blanton and she scored when Katie Kouns hit a sacrifice fly to right field two batters later.
“She always does hit the ball hard,” Wheeler said. “She’s going to be a great player before she’s done.”
Ashland’s Alauna Troxler hit a one-out triple in the second inning and later scored to get the Kittens on the scoreboard. Then Bays came through with back-to-back strikeouts to keep Boyd County in front.
Grace Delaney scored in the top of the third for Ashland on Erwin’s RBI single, but the Kittens would get no closer. Ashland dropped to 7-11 overall on the season with the loss.
“I think we’re both really good teams, but I think our last game we had the nerves because we hadn’t played them,” Bays said. “We knew we had to do better to beat them.”
Bays struck out four Ashland hitters in the contest while the Boyd offense never let up.
All nine batters came to the plate for Boyd in each of the second and third innings. Goad drove in a run in the second with a sacrifice fly to right field and a single in the third. The single was a hard-hit ball to left center field that hit near the top of the fence. A base runner in front of Goad had to wait to see if Troxler, playing center field for the Kittens, would catch the ball and only made it to second after the ball landed.
With the top seed in the district now locked up, Boyd can focus on the postseason.
“We’re the number-one seed in the district,” Wheeler said. “We’ll play the winner of Ashland and Fairview for the district title. In this part of the schedule every win is important, and every game is like a playoff game.”
ASHLAND 011 00 — 2 5 5
BOYD CO. 245 2x — 13 9 2
Erwin, Samuel (3) and Duckwyler; Bays and Kouns.
Hitting: (A) Erwin 1-3, RBI; (BC) Goad 2-2, SF, 2B, 3 RBI.