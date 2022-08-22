Boyd County's Malachi Wheeler (2) pushes past Dakota Thompson (11) and South Point's Xathan Haney (5) as the South Point High School football team takes on Boyd County on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in South Point, Ohio.
Boyd County's Malachi Wheeler (2) pushes past Dakota Thompson (11) and South Point's Xathan Haney (5) as the South Point High School football team takes on Boyd County on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in South Point, Ohio.
ASHLAND — Boyd County was an offensive juggernaut, and Ashland’s offense was all for naught on the opening weekend of the high school football season.
The rivals meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Putnam Stadium in the continuation of a rivalry the Tomcats have dominated, winning the last 18 games in the series.
The Lions (1-0), though, were potent with the ball last week in a 43-28 victory at South Point. Combine that with Ashland’s struggles in a 34-7 loss to Raceland, and Boyd County’s hopes have risen. The Tomcats rallied to beat the Lions 10-7 last season, another reason for Boyd County optimism.
“You talk to the community and the kids and they circle that game all year,” Lions coach Evan Ferguson said. “As a coach, I want to win every game. Don’t get me wrong, I want to beat Ashland. It’s our county rival, our biggest rival.”
Ferguson said his team must be better this week than last. The South Point game was a wild contest with four lead changes. At one point, Boyd County gave up 22 consecutive points and surrendered 305 passing yards. Ferguson said his team must play with as much head as heart Friday.
“I don’t think they’ll be any lack of enthusiasm Friday night,” Ferguson said. “We have to make sure we harness that energy. We had so many mistakes (against South Point) I can go over and over again on personnel, but we’ll get there. We made mistakes, but we’ll be all right.”
Ferguson said his team’s attitude is better after beating the Pointers.
“It’s a lot easier to coach up a team and get better after a win than after a loss,” he said.
Boyd County used a strong running attack led by Coal Grove transfer Malachi Wheeler, who rushed for 200 yards on 19 carries. The Lions ran for 348 yards on 40 attempts and passed for 114.
Ashland coach Chad Tackett said his club also must correct mistakes. The Tomcats gained just 65 yards against Raceland and allowed 354.
“We just had mistakes and turnovers,” Tackett said. “We had bad field position. We put our defense in a bind at times with our punting and special teams. We have to give our quarterback more time to get the ball down the field. We have good receivers. It comes back to us. That’s on me.”
Ashland passer LaBryan Strader displayed a strong arm in completing 8 of 14 passes for 41 yards under pressure.
“He did OK,” Tackett said of Strader, a sophomore. “He managed the game well. He didn’t hurt us or make any turnovers. He did a good job when he had time to throw the ball.”
