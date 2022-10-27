ASHLAND — Boyd County and Raceland won Kentucky 16th Region volleyball semifinal matches Wednesday at Anderson Gym.
The Lions (35-4) defeated Fleming County 25-6, 25-6, 25-12 to set a program season record for wins. Taylor Bartrum made 16 kills. The Panthers finished 22-13.
Raceland (24-7) beat Ashland 25-21, 25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 16-14 in the other semifinal as Elizabeth Rigsby made 18 kills. Kody Haddix contributed 42 assists and 14 digs. Shaylen Newman made 14 digs. The Volleycats finished 30-9.
Boys soccer
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, UNIOTO 2: The Blue Devils (17-1-2) edged the Shermans (17-2) in double-overtime to win a Southeast District semifinal in Logan, Ohio. Carson Wamsley scored the winning goal at 12:33 of the second extra period. Maddux Camden and Keagen Daniels also scored for Gallia Academy. Kalin Schneider made six saves.
River Pettigrew and Jaydence Gaus scored to give Unioto a 2-0 lead.
The Blue Devils take on Athens at noon Saturday in the district championship game at Zane Trace High School in Chillicothe.
IRONTON ST. JOE WINS SEMIFINAL: The Flyers edged Lucasville Valley 3-2 on kicks from the mark to settle a 3-3 tie and claim victory over Lucasville Valley in a Southeast District semifinal at Waverly (Ohio) High School.
Zachary Johnson scored three goals in regulation for Ironton St. Joe (14-4-1). Johnson, Landon Rowe and Bryson Burcham made kicks from the mark. Evan Balestra made 19 saves as the Flyers beat the Indians (9-5-1) for the first time in three attempts this season.
Ironton St. Joe takes on Wheelersburg at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jackson for the district title. The Pirates defeated Lynchburg-Clay 4-0 in the other semifinal.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.