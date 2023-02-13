Boyd County's Jacob Spurlock (2) readies to make a pass over to the corner while on a drive as the Boyd County High School boys basketball team takes on Russell on Monday, February 13, 2023, in Ashland.
Boyd County's Jason Ellis (3), right, readies to pass the ball away from Russell's Damon Charles (42) as the Boyd County High School boys basketball team takes on Russell on Monday, February 13, 2023, in Ashland.
SUMMIT, Ky. — Boyd County’s Drew Smith made a three-pointer at the buzzer just before halftime and the Lions’ Rhett Holbrook swished another as the third quarter expired.
With those shots as bookends, Boyd County won its game with Russell. The Lions (22-5) started the third quarter with a 10-0 run and outscored the Red Devils 27-15 in the period to secure a 78-64 victory in high school boys basketball at Boyd County Middle School.
“We stress it all the time that it’s the defensive end that’s going to take you as far as you want to go in the postseason,” Lions coach Randy Anderson said. “I felt like in the first half our mind was way too much on the offensive end instead of the defensive.”
Boyd County used a half-court zone to create havoc in the second half, but more than anything simply played harder on defense. The more-aggressive tactics worked as the Lions scored off multiple steals and fast breaks.
Holbrook’s basket from the block at 1:40 of the third quarter gave Boyd County a 57-40 lead. Russell chipped away, pulling within 66-56 after Damon Charles’ bucket from the lane with 4:02 left in the game. The Red Devils (22-5), though, moved no closer.
Anderson said he calmly explained at halftime the need for better defense.
“We don’t have that old time gospel hour with them,” Anderson said. “The half-court zone, we’ve been working on it, and it seemed to frustrate them and give us extra possessions.”
Russell was strong early, rallying from a pair of seven-point deficits to take a 21-19 lead on a jumper by Damon Charles 4:18 before halftime. The Red Devils led most of the rest of the quarter until Holbrook made a three-point play off a steal, layup and foul to put Boyd County ahead 30-28 with 51 seconds left in the second quarter. Zaylen Carter tied it with a pair of foul shots with nine seconds left, setting up Smith’s buzzer-beating three-pointer.
Jacob Spurlock led Boyd County with 17 points. Cole Hicks scored 13 and Jason Ellis 11. Charles paced Russell with 30 points. Gavin Carter scored 15.
RUSSELL 12 18 15 19 — 64: Quinn 0, Neel 7, Blum 6, Fleming 0, G. Carter 16, Rimmer 3, Z. Carter 2, Charles 30.
BOYD COUNTY 17 16 27 18 — 78: Hicks 13, Spurlock 17, Ellis 11, Taylor 9, R. Holbrook 20, T. Holbrook 0, Martin 0, Smith 8.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
