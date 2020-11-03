Essential reporting in volatile times.

PARIS, Ky. — Boyd County’s J.B. Terrill finished third in the Kentucky state high school cross country championships boys AA division at Bourbon County High School.

The Lions’ Sophia Newsome placed sixth in the girls race.

Boyd County’s boys finished fourth and the girls fifth. North Oldham won the boys title. Louisville Christian Academy took the girls crown.

Fort Thomas Highland’s Maggie Schroeder won the girls race in 19:16.87. Newsome cross the finish line in 20:08.48. Thomas Nelson’s Lane Hoyes won the boys run in 16:21.97. Terrill ran 16:41.89. Davis Brown of Russell finished 11th in 17:12.59.

