CANNONSBURG, Ky. — Boyd County overcame two first half turnovers to force a running clock by game’s end on Friday as the Lions defeated South Point 49-10 in the high school football season opener for both teams.
Freshman Camaron Collins rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries to help turn a 10-7 halftime deficit into a rout for Boyd Co. (1-0).
South Point (0-1) found early success when the Pointers’ defense recovered a Boyd Co. fumble on the first play from scrimmage.
Starting its first possession from the Lions’ 22-yard-line, South Point was unable to gain a first down, but Mason Kazee connected on a 38-yard field goal for a 3-0 Pointers’ lead at 10:42 of the first quarter.
Blaine Freeman took a toss sweep along the Boyd Co. sideline for 64 yards to stretch the South Point lead to 10-0 at 10:23 of the second quarter.
That play sparked a comeback by Boyd Co.
The Lions took the ensuing kickoff and returned it 66 yards to the Pointers’ 15-yard line. Three plays later, Boyd quarterback Dakota Thompson crossed the goal line from four yards out to get the Lions on the scoreboard.
Thompson took Boyd to the South Point 22 on its next possession but, under pressure, the sophomore lofted a pass that was picked off by the Pointers’ Jordan Ermalovich inside the SPHS 5-yard-line.
The two teams went to half time with SPHS leading 10-7.
South Point took the opening drive of the second half and marched to the Boyd Co. 9-yard-line. Rather than try for a field goal on fourth-and-goal, Pointers’ head coach Chris Davis elected to try for a touchdown, but quarterback Ermalovich’s pass was incomplete.
“I don’t take anything back,” Davis said following the loss. “What I do out there, we do it.”
Boyd answered with a nine-play drive that ended with Jacob Meade’s 5-yard score to put the Lions in the lead at 14-10 at 5:56 of the third quarter.
After the next series by the Pointers ended with a three-and-out, Collins on the first carry of Boyd’s next possession, a 77-yard-run, to stretch the lead to 21-10.
Collins found the end zone the second time on the first play of the fourth quarter, running 80 yards to make the score 27-10 after the Lions missed the extra point.
Less than a minute later, Jacob Barrett scored the first of his two touchdowns to make it 34-10. Barrett’s second TD with 2:13 left made it 41-10.
Boyd punctuated the game with a 30-yard interception return by Rhett Holbrook and two-point conversion capped the scoring.
Lions’ head coach Evan Ferguson said his team found its identity in the second half, leading to the win.
“I think we have a lot of young guys playing spots they haven’t played before,” Ferguson said. “When you start off the game with a first-play fumble, you know, that’s adversity.”
Boyd Co. travels to play rival Ashland Blazer next Friday at Putnam Stadium, while South Point will be on the road again to play Alexander.
SOUTH POINT 3 7 0 0 — 10
BOYD CO. 0 7 14 28 — 45
SP — Mason Kazee, 38 FG. 10:42 1Q.
SP — Blaine Freeman, 64 run (Kazee kick). 10:23 2Q.
BC — Dakota Thompson, 4 run (Fannin kick). 8:59 2Q.
BC — Jacob Meade, 5 run (Fannin kick). 5:56 3Q.
BC — Camaron Collins, 77 run (Fannin kick). 4:13 3Q.
BC — Collins, 80 run (kick failed). 11:41 4Q.
BC — Jacob Barrett, 11 run (Fannin kick). 9:56 4Q.
BC — Barrett, 28 run (Fannin kick). 2:13 4Q.
BC — Rhett Holbrook 30 INT return (Trey Holbrook run). 1:53 4Q.