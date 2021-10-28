LLOYD, Ky. -- Boyd County and Russell advanced to the championship game of the 16th Region volleyball tournament with victories Wednesday in semifinal games at Greenup County High School.
The Lions (32-1) defeated Rowan County (20-17) 25-19, 25-9, 25-16 as Taylor Bartrum made 14 kills. Layla Brown handed out 27 assists.
Russell (26-9) topped Ashland (21-12) 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23 behind 29 kills, 11 assists and 10 digs from Sadie Hill. Emily Ruggles issued 31 assists and made 15 digs. Jenna Finch added 25 digs.
ZANE TRACE 3, FAIRLAND 0: The Pioneers (18-5) defeated the Dragons (13-7) 25-7, 25-17, 25-10 in the fistrict semifinals in Chillicothe, Ohio. Fairland junior Kalei Ngumore handed out her 1,000th career assist.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: South Point's regular-season football game with River Valley Friday has been canceled.
REPORT SCORES: Coaches and statisticians my report scores of high school sporting events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
