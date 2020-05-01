CANNONSBURG, Ky. — Restaurants, barber shops and Harley Paynter’s recruitment are among the reopenings in the Tri-State.
Paynter, Boyd County High School’s all-state girls basketball player, de-committed from Morehead State Thursday night. She said she might still sign with the Eagles, but wants to open her options to other schools.
“I like Morehead and appreciate the opportunity they’ve given me,” said Paynter, a 5-foot-7 junior guard. “I’m not closing the door on the option to attend Morehead State.”
Recruiters undoubtedly will line up to court the Lions all-stater. Paynter averaged 22 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals per game last season to lead Boyd County to a 17-10 record. She is a candidate for the 2021 Kentucky Miss Basketball Award.
An excellent shooter and ball handler, Paynter is adept from 3-point range or driving to the basket. She also owns a 4.0 grade point average the last semester and a 3.82 GPA overall.
“I’m really just looking for the right fit for me,” Paynter said. “I like a fast-paced team that is tough on the defensive end, as well. I want to challenge myself and play with great players and contribute as a good teammate on and off the court while getting a good education and creating friendships along the way.”
Paynter committed to the Eagles on Oct. 28, 2019, but said she might have been a bit hasty in her choice.
Before Paynter committed to Morehead State, she received offers from Murray State, Toledo, Western Kentucky and others. Paynter visited Dayton, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Morehead State, Murray State, Northern Kentucky and Western Kentucky.
Paynter said she doesn’t have a timetable for deciding where she’ll play.
“I want to make sure when I make a decision it’s the right one for me and my family,” said Paynter, who is undecided on a major but leans toward biology or exercise science with a goal to become a physical therapist, or early childhood education. “
Paynter has worked out on her own during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has posted to Twitter some of her drills.
“This quarantine has given me a lot of time to work, so I’ve been enjoying it,” Paynter said.