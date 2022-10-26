ASHLAND — Boyd County won the battle of Lions Tuesday, defeating Lewis County 25-6, 25-13, 25-12 in the Kentucky 16th Region volleyball tournament at Anderson Gym.
Taylor Bartrum made 11 kills for Boyd County (34-4). Carleigh Conley issued 13 assists and Aly Caldwell 12 to send Boyd to the semifinals against Fleming County (22-12).
Lewis County finished 18-13. Ashland (30-8) and Raceland (26-10) advanced to the other semifinal.
Cross country
OHIO DISTRICTS: Rock Hill won a Southeast District boys championship at the University of Rio Grande.
Connor Blagg paced the Redmen with an eighth-place finish in 17:48.18. Blagg and teammates Dylan Griffith, Sam Simpson and Ryan Riddle qualified for the regional meet Saturday at Pickerington North High School.
Wheelersburg won the girls title, edging North Adams 79-82. Laura Hamm of Coal Grove, Kylie Gilmore of Rock Hill and Anna Davis of Ironton advanced to the regional as individuals. Davis ran 21:52.28, Hamm 22:04.28 and Gilmore 22:42.79.
Girls soccer
OHIO DISTRICTS: North Adams defeated Rock Hill 2-1 in a Division III semifinal in Seaman, Ohio. The Green Devils will take on Wheelersburg on Thursday for the district championship. The Pirates advanced by topping Minford 2-1 as Annie Corriell and Jocelyn Tilley scored. Bella Miller handed out one assist.
Volleyball
OHIO DISTRICTS: Wheelersburg beat Northwest 25-17, 25-16, 25-15 in a Division III semifinal. The Pirates will take on Southeastern for the district title Saturday.