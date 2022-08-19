SOUTH POINT, Ohio — On a night when two quarterbacks apparently made every big throw they needed to win the game, it was an interception by the opposing quarterback that decided it.
Boyd County quarterback Rhett Holbrook, who filled in as a second safety for the Lions Friday night, intercepted South Point’s Jordan Ermalovich in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, helping preserve a 43-28 win on the road to open the high school football season.
Holbrook completed seven of 16 passes, good for 115 yards and two scores, and Ermalovich completed 24 of 39 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns, but came up short in the end.
“It’s fun getting a pick off another quarterback. I don’t even usually play safety, but where (Ermalovich) can throw the ball, we had to play two safeties and it worked out for us,” Holbrook said.
Holbrook helped his team to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter with a 1-yard sneak to start and then found Trey Holbrook down the sideline for a 36-yard touchdown just two minutes into the second quarter.
“He’s a gamer. He really is,” Boyd County head coach Evan Ferguson said of the sophomore signal caller. “He’s improved a lot from last year and takes a lot of pride in his play.”
From there, South Point (0-1) used a long drive of its own where Ermalovich completed 5 of 6 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown to Brayden Hanshaw, who high pointed the ball and fought through contact to complete the catch.
Hanshaw finished with six receptions for 147 yards and the touchdown but was also productive on the defensive side of the ball, intercepting Rhett Holbrook and returning it 50 yards to set up an eventual South Point field goal to pull within 14-10.
The struggles continued for Boyd County (1-0), which gave up a safety on its next possession and then allowed an 80-yard kick return for touchdown by Eli Wilburn, which gave the Pointers a 19-14 advantage, all in the span of six minutes.
Trailing 22-14 at halftime after Braylon Balandra split the uprights for a second time before the halftime break, Rhett Holbrook pulled Boyd County back into the game with his second touchdown pass of the night, a perfectly thrown corner route to Josh Thornton in the end zone.
A failed two-point conversion kept the Pointers behind on the scoreboard, but it wouldn’t stay that way for long. Ermalovich made a play on third and 17, finding Hanshaw for 39 yards to get into Boyd County territory, but the defense came up with a stop and forced a punt.
After the Lions took over at their own 9 yard line, Malachi Wheeler earned 91 of his 202 total rushing yards on one play, finding the pay dirt and regaining the lead for Boyd County, 27-22.
Another field goal stretched the margin to eight and South Point scored on the first play of the fourth quarter, capturing the lead back yet again. Cole Thompson kicked a field goal that served as a fourth and final lead change with eight minutes left for a 30-28 lead.
“We gave all the effort we could,” South Point coach Chris Davis said. “It’s 100 percent better than what we did last year. That’s all I can ask out of them.”
The Lions’ Dakota Thompson capped the rally with not one, but two, 30-yard touchdown runs to set the score.
Scoring
BOYD COUNTY 7 7 13 16 — 43
SOUTH POINT 0 22 6 0 __ 28
BC — Holbrook 1 rush (Thompson kick)
BC — T. Holbrook 36 pass from R. Holbrook (Thompson kick)
SP — Hanshaw 14 pass from Ermalovich (Balandra kick)
SP — Balandra FG 27
SP — Safety, ball snapped out of end zone
SP — Wilburn 80 kickoff return (Balandra kick)
SP — Balandra FG 30
BC — Thornton 25 pass from Holbrook (conversion failed)
BC — Wheeler 91 run (Thompson kick)
SP — Freeman 4 pass from Ermalovich (conversion failed)
