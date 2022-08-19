The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — On a night when two quarterbacks apparently made every big throw they needed to win the game, it was an interception by the opposing quarterback that decided it.

Boyd County quarterback Rhett Holbrook, who filled in as a second safety for the Lions Friday night, intercepted South Point’s Jordan Ermalovich in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, helping preserve a 43-28 win on the road to open the high school football season.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

