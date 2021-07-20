The last seven days have been stellar for local high school student-athletes seeking to play in college.
Boyd County High School basketball star Audrey Biggs received offers from Toledo and Akron. Biggs a 6-foot sophomore is the latest in a long line of Lions standouts that includes Savannah Wheeler and Logan Fraley (both of Marshall), Laney Whitmore (Fairmont State), Hannah Roberts (South Carolina Upstate), Harley Paynter (Tennessee Tech) and others.
Fairmont State offered Huntington High football players David Bradshaw and Tyrees Smith. Fairmont Senior girls basketball standout Meredith Maier picked up offers from Youngstown State and Stetson. Morehead State offered Pikeville offensive lineman Landon Hammock.
Kentucky Wesleyan was particularly busy in the Tri-State last week, offering scholarships to Rock Hill running back Owen Hankins and the Ashland offensive line trio of Blake Messer, J.J. Jones and Zane Christian. Western Carolina offered Ashland basketball standout Colin Porter.
Meigs quarterback Coulter Cleland committed to Davidson College. His teammate, linebacker Morgan Roberts, was offered by Capital University. Oak Hill (Ohio) basketball standout Chloe Chambers visited the University of Rio Grande. Independence girls basketball player Emily Suddreth signed with Bluefield State.
PRAYERS REQUESTED: Prayers are asked for the family and friends of longtime former Russell High School football assistant coach Grady Walters.
Walters teamed with late Red Devils head coach Ivan McGlone to coach some of the better teams in Eastern Kentucky, including two state champions.
Prayers also are requested for Tony Racer, a former Barboursville High School and Marshall University football player reportedly injured in a motorcycle accident in Tennessee.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Cabell Midland first baseman and Marshall signee Rielly Lucas won the home run derby at the North-South All-Star game, hitting seven of 10 out of the park.
Former Cabell Midland and West Virginia University pitcher Madison Jeffrey signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers after being selected in the 15th round of the MLB Draft. Wheelersburg softball star Macee Eaton was named a third-team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Ironton’s football team drove to the University of Dayton for a 7 on 7 event only to discover it had been canceled because of weather. The Fighting Tigers called around and found a workout at Cincinnati Taft. Scott Cozzens resigned as girls basketball coach at Parkersburg.