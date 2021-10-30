PARIS, Ky. -- Boyd County's Sophia Newsome won the Kentucky Class AA girls state high school cross country championship Friday at Bourbon County High School.
Newsome ran 19:17.68 to edge Caroline Beiting of Lexington Catholic by .17. Ella Johnson of Elizabethtown was third in 19:27.49, Lexington Catholic's Cate Conklin fourth in 19:42.50 and Boyd County's Sami Govey fifth in 19:42.70. Ashland's Hope Harris was eighth in 19:28.73 and teammate Aubrey Hay ninth in 19:35.81. Boyd County's Lexie Sworski placed 15th in 20:01.21 and Russell Regan Osborn 16th in 20:10.24. Russell's Stevie McSworley rounded out the top 20 in 20:22.26 in the 222-runner field.
Lexington Catholic won the team championship. Boyd County placed third.
In the boys race, Boyd County finished fifth. North Oldham won the meet. The Lions' J.B. Terrill finished 12th in 16:53.79 and Russell's Davis Brown 13th in 17:00.61. Caden Miracle of Bell County won in 16:04.67.
Football
HEATH 21, GALLIA ACADEMY 2: The host Bulldogs (9-2) held the Blue Devils (4-4) to 52 total yards in a first-round victory in the Ohio Division IV, Region 15 playoffs.
No. 13 seed Gallia Academy led 2-0 when ArMoni McCrae fumbled in his own end zone and recovered, giving the Blue Devils a safety with 4 minutes left in the first quarter. McCrae ran 7 yards for a touchdown to make it 7-2 with 3 seconds left in the first period. McCrae added an 11-yard TD run 3:23 before halftime to make it 14-2. Brayden Bayless threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Conner Toomey at 6:34 of the third quarter to set the score.
Fourth-seeded Heath plays No. 5 seed Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, which beat Philo 30-12 Friday, in the second round.
POINT PLEASANT 51, RIPLEY 0: Gavin Jeffers carried 13 times for 173 yards to help the Big Blacks (8-1) clobber the visiting Vikings (1-9).
Point Pleasant rushed for 456 yards. Evan Roach scored on a 1-yard plunge to give Point Pleasant all the points it needed. After Jeffers scored from the 4, Roach found the end zone again on a 14-yard run before throwing a 2-yard TD pass to Cody Schultz. Jeffers added a 4-yard touchdown scamper to make it 34-0 by halftime. In the second half, Alex Shrader kicked a field goal and Zander Watson and Stephen Clark rushed for touchdowns.
RACELAND 21, LAWRENCE COUNTY 20: Peyton Ison's extra point in overtime pushed the host Rams (9-1) past the Bulldogs (7-3).
Lawrence County scored first in overtime on a 10-yard run by Dylan Ferguson. A mishandled snap on the extra point attempt, though, proved costly as Logan Lundy scored from the 2 for Raceland, setting up Ison's winning kick.
The Bulldogs led 7-0 at halftime on Douglas Hall's 35-yard TD run and Logan Southers' extra point with 1:15 left in the first quarter. Lundy ran 11 yards for a score and Ison tied it at 7:29 of the third quarter. Lundy hit Jules Farrow with a 5-yard touchdown pass with 11:54 remaining in regulation to give the Rams a 14-7 lead, but Blue Fletcher ran 21 yards for a touchdown and Southers kicked the extra point to tie with with 4:04 left in the fourth quarter.
Doug Hall led Lawrence County with 103 yards on 11 carries.
LEWIS COUNTY 28, FAIRVIEW 14: Ethan Sizemore ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Lions (2-8) past the Eagles (0-11) in Westwood, Kentucky. Sizemore also caught five passes for 50 yards and one TD. Fairview, which plays at Raceland in the opening round of the Class A playoffs on Thursday, was hurt by four turnovers, nullifying a 14-0 lead it took on Austin Miller's 4-yard touchdown run and his 16-yard scoring pass to Jeremy Harper.
Volleyball
WHEELERSBURG 3, ALEXANDER 0: The host Pirates beat the Spartans 25-7, 25-13, 25-12 in a Division III district semifinal. Ryleigh Meeker led Wheelersburg with 12 kills. Makenna Walker issued 29 assists. Lexie Rucker made 18 digs.
Girls soccer
EASTERN-BROWN 4, WHEELERSBURG 1: The Warriors (14-1-2) won their first Division III district title by topping the Pirates (14-3-2) at Raidiger Field in Waverly, Ohio.
Jocelyn Tilley scored on a free kick to give Wheelersburg a 1-0 lead at the 13:15 mark. Bailey Dotson tied it five minutes later. Mary Litziner scored the game winner with 18:22 left to play. Rylee Leonard and Dotson added insurance goals. Brynley Preston made 17 saves for the Pirates.
Eastern-Brown advances to the region semifinal to play either Zanesville Rosecrans or Berlin Hiland.
LYNCHBURG-CLAY 3, ROCK HILL 0: The fifth-seeded Mustangs (10-2-7) upset the top-seeded Redwomen (15-2-2) in a Division III district title game at Waverly, Ohio. Jade Massey, Miranda Smith and Karlie Tipton scored.
Boys soccer
WHEELERSBURG 2, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 1: The Pirates (15-4) defeated the Indians (16-2-1) in the district championship in Waverly. Braxton Rase and Max Hagans scored for Wheelersburg. Austin Sommers accounted for Lucasville Valley's goal.