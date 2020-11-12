CANNONSBURG, Ky. — This Paynter made a career choice not with a brush but with the stroke of a pen.
Boyd County High School girls basketball star Harley Paynter signed a National Letter of Intent with Tennessee Tech on Wednesday, making official the close of a hot and harried recruiting process in which dozens of school vied for her services.
“I am so thankful for the opportunity to become a Golden Eagle,” Paynter said. “I have never been as excited as I am right now. I am looking forward to all the hard work, great times and championships together.”
The 5-foot-8 senior guard is a strong candidate for Kentucky’s Miss Basketball Award. She averaged 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals per game last season in leading the Lions to a 20-10 record.
Paynter helped Boyd County to the state tournament as a sophomore when she averaged 16 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. As a freshman, she teamed with Savannah Wheeler, who now stars at Marshall University, to help the Lions to the state Final Four and averaged 14.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest.
“I chose Tennessee Tech because of the culture the women’s basketball program has here and the family atmosphere I felt while visiting Cookeville,” said Paynter, who originally committed to Morehead State. “Feeling at home was a priority to me and instantly I felt that as soon as I developed relationships with the coaches and players on the team. I know that with my hard work and dedication, I will be able to get a top-notch education while also doing what I love most.”
Golden Eagles coach Kim Rosamond said signing Paynter will boost the Tennessee Tech program.
“Harley is a playmaker who puts points on the board in a variety of ways,” Rosamond said. “She is a lefty who can bury the 3, create for her teammates and rebound the basketball. Harley loves to compete and you don’t have to look any farther than her rebounding numbers to know she is relentless in everything she does. I love her energy, her positive attitude and the way she embraces every challenge.”
The Bluegrass State has been fertile recruiting ground for Tennessee Tech.
“The state of Kentucky has been good to us the past few years, and we are excited to keep that recruiting connection going with the addition of Harley,” Rosamond said. “She fits our program, not only with her style of play, but her commitment to excellence on the court and in the classroom. She is an outstanding student, and she takes great pride to be her best in all she does.”