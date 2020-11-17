KENOVA — Hannah Roberts played high school basketball at Huntington St. Joe and now at Boyd County, so when it came to signing to play in college, she split the difference.
Roberts chose the Ceredo-Kenova Community Center, where she played as a youth, to sign her National Letter of Intent with the University of South Carolina-Upstate.
“I started playing there when I was 7,” Roberts said of the community center. “I wanted to go back to where it all started.”
Now Roberts, a 6-foot post player, will play NCAA Division I basketball.
As a junior, Roberts averaged 12.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game to help St. Joe to a 24-1 record in earning second-team all-state honors. She helped the Irish to a Class A state championship in 2019 and a runner-up finish in 2018.
“Hannah brings a physical presence in the post that our team is missing right now,” South Carolina-Upstate coach Becky Burkhammer said. “She is exceptionally strong, yet just as skilled. Hannah can score with the best of them in the post, and also shoots the three better than most guards. I’m not sure I’ve seen a better passer at her position in my recent years recruiting.”
Burkhammer said she is impressed with Roberts’ intelligence.
“Hannah’s basketball IQ is off the charts, which is a testament to her high school and AAU program, and what will ultimately make her immediately impactful on our program,” Burke said.
Roberts said she is happy to have the signing behind her so she can better concentrate on the season. She teams with Tennessee Tech signee Harley Paynter to give Boyd County a Division I duo the envy of most schools.
“I can just focus on getting better,” Roberts said. “I can relax because it’s a weight lifted off my shoulders.”
Roberts and Laney Whitmore transferred to Boyd County from St. Joe. She said both are fitting in well with the Lions, many of whom they’ve played with during AAU ball.
“It’s an easy transition,” Roberts said. “The girls are great. Coach (Pete) Fraley is great. It’s going well. We’re practicing every day and getting better.”