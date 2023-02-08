INSTITUTE, W.Va. -- Capital got the last laugh against its Mountain State Athletic Conference foe Cabell Midland on Wednesday.
It came down to the wire, but Midland's struggles at the free throw line in the game's final minutes allowed the Cougars to hang on to a 65-63 victory over the Knights in the final day of the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University's Walker Convocation Center.
Midland (8-8) was 9 of 17 from the line in the second half and 10 of 22 overall.
Capital (6-10) wasn't much better from the line, shooting 11 of 20, but the Cougars outscored the Knights 22-16 in the fourth quarter to earn the win. The Cougars were 8 of 14 from the line in the fourth quarter and Capital coach Matt Greene said free throws are important in close games like Wednesday's.
"Free throws are crucial," Greene said. "You have to make your free throws to win games. Our guys have been a whole lot better after the first game of the season. We felt like we gave one away. We missed 17 free throws in that game and lost by three. There's been a really big focus on it. The guys have been working on them all year."
Capital snaps a two-game losing streak, while Midland has dropped five of its last seven. The Cougars avenged their 82-61 Jan. 14 loss to the Knights.
Cabell Midland's Aiden Cottrell and and Dominic Schmidt went off as they each tallied double-doubles. Schmidt scored a game-high 26 points and he tallied 13 rebounds. Cottrell scored 18 points and pulled in 10 boards.
Cottrell and Schmidt did most of their damage in the first half as Cottrell scored just four points in the second half and Schmidt had 10 points in the second half. Six of those point were at the free throw line, where he was 7 of 14 overall.
Greene explained the adjustments he made to defend Cottrell and Schmidt.
"We weren't playing our normal defense how we should be playing what we practice every day," Greene said. "We went in at halftime and refocused them on our principles and what we need to do. They did a much better job in the second half executing our principles."
Sha'lik Hampton led the Cougars in scoring with 19 points and added 11 rebounds for a double-double. Elijah Bennett was also big for Capital with 16 points and four rebounds. Thirteen of his points were in the second half.
"Sha'lik has been big," Greene said. "He's been getting better and better with each game. A month ago he was in a walking boot, so he's really coming along. Bennett, he was great. He was ready in the second half. He stayed ready. He's been getting more consistent. He had a great two quarters for us."
The game was tight the entire way as there were 11 lead changes and 4 ties.
Midland's largest lead was seven and Capital's biggest was five. Midland led 35-30 at halftime.
Bennett came out of the gates hot in the third quarter with eight points, which helped Capital to a 47-43 lead at the end of the third.
Capital established a 61-55 lead with 1:55 left in the fourth, but later in the quarter, Jack Eastone's 3-pointer made the score 63-62 Capital with 31.2 seconds left in regulation.
On Capital's ensuing possession, a travel was called and the Knights had 21.4 seconds to tie the game or take the lead.
Isaac Petitt tried to give Midland the lead with a layup, but he was fouled and went to the line with 13.7 seconds left.
Petitt missed both shots and Capital collected the rebound, forcing Midland to foul. De'Mahjae Clark went to the line and drained both free throws, giving Capital a 65-62 lead with 11 seconds left.
Schmidt attempted to tied the game at 65 with a 3-pointer, but Capital, which was in the bonus, fouled him before he got a shot off and forced him to go to the line for two shots. He hit one of two and Capital escaped with a win.
Greene explained his takeaways from the final 30 seconds of the game.
"I saw our guys fighting hard," Greene said. "Physical play, playing through some missed calls. They executed. They played against a good team. Midland is a good team. Our guys fought to the end and were able to pull it out. It took a great effort from everybody."
Midland has a quick turnaround, hosting St. Albans at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Capital doesn't play again until Feb. 14 at home against Greenbrier East.
Capital 65, Cabell Midland 63
Cabell Midland;18;17;12;16;--;63
Capital;20;10;13;22;--;65
Cabell Midland (8-8)
Eastone 8, Petitt 4, Schmidt 26, Cottrell 18, Bohm 1, Marshall 6
Capital (6-10)
Amos 7, Hampton 19, Hines 5, Lycans 3, Booker 4, Loveless 2, Clark 9, Bennett 16