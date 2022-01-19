Huntington and Capital’s boys basketball game went down to the wire Wednesday night, but the Cougars hit their foul shots in overtime to take an 86-83 win over the Highlanders at Capital High.
Class AAAA No. 10 Capital (3-2) was led in scoring by Elijah Poore’s 24 points. The Cougars had three other double-figure scorers in Markel Booker (14), Keion Welch (13) and Anthony Hersh (12).
Class AAAA No. 6 Huntington was led by Malik McNeely who scored 28 points. Huntington’s two other double-figure scorers were Mikey Johnson (22points) and Emirh White (12).
“It was just two good teams,” Capital coach Matt Greene said. “Huntington is really good. First place in the conference. I wasn’t really sure what we would have tonight coming off our long layoff that we’ve had. We haven’t played since literally last year.”
The game was Capital’s first since losing to Logan 72-64 on Dec. 31.
Huntington jumped out to an 18-17 lead after the first quarter. Then Huntington started the second quarter on a 10-5 run before Hines tied the game at 31 midway through the quarter and Stuck hit a 3-pointer to give Capital a 34-32 lead.
With less than 30s second left in the half, Hersh got a steal and a layup to put Capital up 41-35 at halftime.
In the second half, Stuck started things off with a 3-pointer before Welch got a bucket to give Capital a 45-35 lead, its largest of the night. Capital maintained a 10-point lead for much of the third quarter and the game went into the fourth with Capital leading 61-53.
McNeely almost singlehandedly kept Huntington in the game with 21 points in the final two quarters, and the Highlanders tied the game with about 30 seconds left to send it into overtime.
In overtime, Capital hit 12 foul shots compared to Huntington’s five and the Cougars took the 86-83 win.
