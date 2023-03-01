IRONTON – Caleb Lovely hasn’t shied from the big shot all season.
His latest one helped South Point avenge old tournament demons against an ultra-familiar foe.
Lovely’s 3-pointer at the buzzer lifted the Pointers over Fairland, 48-46, in an OHSAA Southeast District Division III district semifinal at Ironton’s Conley Center on Wednesday night.
“Survive and advance,” Pointers coach Travis Wise said. “It’s hard to beat a team three times, especially a good team. I said earlier that I didn’t want to see Fairland in the postseason.”
South Point has indeed had enough of that. It lost to Fairland in the district final in 2022 and in 2017.
Lovely and company made sure it didn’t happen again Wednesday.
Now the Pointers will try again for their first district championship since 1990. In their way is Zane Trace in the district final at Ohio University’s Convocation Center on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Lovely scored 18 points for the second-seeded Pointers (20-4), who edged an Ohio Valley Conference foe for win-or-go-home stakes for the second time in five days. South Point topped Portsmouth, 58-56, in overtime in the sectional tournament final on Saturday.
Carter Smith added 13 points, dropping in a trio of second-half 3-pointers.
Chase Allen tallied 20 points to lead all scorers for the Dragons (16-9). JD Thacker chipped in 13 points.
The Pointers completed a three-game season sweep of Fairland.
FAIRLAND 10 7 16 13 – 46: Davis 2, Allen 20, Martin 0, Thacker 13, Leep 6, Marcum 0, Smith 0, Buchanan 5.
SOUTH POINT 9 10 14 15 – 48: Lovely 18, Smith 13, Wilburn 0, Haney 4, Vance 2, Ermalovich 7, Dornon 0, Childers 2.
