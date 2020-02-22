SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — George Washington might not have been the best team in the Mountain State Athletic Conference at the beginning of the season, but it is right now.
Mason Pinkett paced a balanced lineup with 15 points Saturday night as the Patriots earned a repeat victory against Cabell Midland 65-53 in the championship game of the MSAC Night of Champions at the South Charleston Community Center.
It marked the 450th career victory for Patriots coach Rick Greene, whose team fell to Woodrow Wilson on a buzzer-beater in last year’s MSAC finals.
Four starters for GW (14-5) reached double-figure scoring on Saturday as Jack Ingold (12 points), Alex Yoakum (12) and William Gabbert (10) joined Pinkett in twin figures. Ingold also grabbed eight rebounds.
George Washington started out the season a nondescript 3-3, but has since won 11 of its last 13 games, including a pair of victories over Midland (18-3), which spent a few weeks atop the Class AAA state poll.
“We were hurting ourselves at the beginning of the year,’’ Pinkett said. “But we’ve come together and got focused and started playing G-dub basketball. We started playing how we could play. Now it’s starting to come together.
“I just think we had to jell more. We had to come together on defense. I was really hurting us at the beginning of the year, just letting teams score at will. We’ve cleaned that up now and we’re playing good basketball.’’
Just like in GW’s 63-54 win against Midland on Jan. 31, the Patriots jetted out to a big lead only to watch the Knights whittle away.
George Washington led 34-21 at halftime and got the first bucket of the second half to go up 15. Ingold was a big part of that as he had 11 points and four rebounds by halftime.
The Knights were within 38-34 late in the third quarter when K.K. Siebert rebounded an air ball and scored, but that was as close as they could get. In the final seven minutes, their deficit was never less than 10 points.
Knights sophomore All-Stater Chandler Schmidt suffered through a rare off-night shooting the ball, making just 2 of his first 13 shots and finishing 5 of 17 for 15 points. Freshman brother Dominic Schmidt, he of the unlimited shooting range, led Midland with 18 points, but that came on 4 of 18 shooting from the floor.
Palmer Riggio added 10 points and four steals and Siebert 11 rebounds for the Knights. Midland wasn’t able to get Siebert, its second-leading scorer on the season, into the flow on offense and he managed just four shots from the floor and scored eight points, but did turn in one impressive breakaway slam dunk.
It didn’t help that Midland committed eight of its 12 turnovers in the first half.
George Washington shot 51 percent from the floor (27 of 53) compared to 34 percent for Midland (17 of 50). GW led in rebounding 35-28, with Hughes adding six to the Patriots’ total.
CAPITAL 64, HUNTINGTON HIGH 63: Elijah Poore hit the second of two free throws with 1.4 seconds left as the Cougars held off the Highlanders in the MSAC boys fifth-place game at the South Charleston Community Center.
Huntington, which trailed by 14 points at halftime and by 10 after three quarters, tied the score at 63 when Dionn Simms got a rebound basket with 15 seconds to go. Capital then missed a shot and Poore was fouled attempting to follow it home.
Kerion Martin led the Cougars (13-8) with 22 points. Karrington Hill added 14.
For the Highlanders (12-10), Eli Archer tallied 24 points and Amare Smith had 12 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 14 11 19 21 — 63: Patterson 2 1-2 6, Page 1 0-0 2, T.Lochow 4 0-3 9, Smith 4 3-3 12, Archer 7 8-11 22, White 2 0-0 4, Sims 3 1-1 7, Jackson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 23 14-22 63
CAPITAL 16 23 14 11 — 64: Poore 2 2-4 6, Clark 1 4-4 6, Wicker 1 1-2 3, Stuck 2 0-0 5, Hill 6 0-0 14, Martin 6 9-12 22, Brooks 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 16-22 64.
3-point goals: Huntington 3 (Patterson, T.Lochow, Smith), Capital 4 (Stuck, Hill 2, Martin).
Defense carries Big Reds past GW for girls crown
When all else fails, Parkersburg always has its swarming, full-court pressure defense to fall back on.
It’s quite a safety blanket to have, and on Saturday, when not a lot of anything else was going right, the Big Reds squeezed the life out of upset-minded George Washington.
Playing without starting and backup point guards Maddi Leggett and Sierra Mason, the No. 2 Big Reds (17-5) forced 26 turnovers to overcome an inconsistent offense in a 61-46 win over the Patriots in the Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions girls basketball title game at the South Charleston Community Center.
It marked the third straight conference crown for Parkersburg.
The Big Reds outscored GW 38-22 in the second half after trailing 24-23 at the break and cranked the heat up in the second half. The Patriots attempted just three field goals in the third quarter as getting the ball out of the shadow of its own basket was a chore in and of itself.
It was an odd game from the start as foul trouble and turnovers galore prevented either team from finding any sort of flow. GW (13-9) largely got what it wanted early, open looks from 3-point range for sharpshooters Kalissa Lacy, Lauren Harmison and Vivian Ho.
But GW made just 3 of 15 from beyond the arc in the first half and just 2 of 9 foul shots, yet somehow led by a point at the break. Patriots coach Jamie LaMaster knew his team would have to play a near-perfect game to play with the two-time defending state champions, and despite hanging around for the better part of three quarters, there were plenty of mistakes to choose from.
Also not helping matters was significant foul trouble to Ho, who picked up her third at the 7:41 mark of the third quarter, her fourth with 2:51 remaining in the period and eventually fouled out in the fourth. As GW’s primary ball handler, her absence made an already daunting task near impossible.
Maggie Richards and Aleea Crites came up with the first two buckets of the third quarter for Parkersburg and the Big Reds didn’t trail again. Crites finished with a team-high 14 points despite significant foul trouble of her own.
All told, George Washington attempted 29 free throws and Parkersburg 24, but the Patriots made just 16 while the Big Reds connected on 20.
Parkersburg coach Scott Cozzens, now in his third season, still has yet to lose to an MSAC opponent and said it has served as an important steppingstone toward the team’s postseason success in recent seasons.
“We’re pretty proud of it,” Cozzens said.