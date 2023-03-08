PARKERSBURG — The idea of a Cabell Midland upset during Wednesday night’s Class AAAA, Region IV, co-final inside Parkersburg South’s Rod Oldham Athletic Center didn’t last long.
That’s because the Patriots of coach Mike Fallon clamped down defensively and blew out the Knights via a 72-44 triumph, which puts Parkersburg South back into the state tournament for the 10th time in the past 11 years.
Cyrus Traugh had game highs of 18 points and 11 rebounds for Parkersburg South, which also received 16 points, eight boards, five assists and two steals from Austin Reeves. Nathan Plotner not only contributed 17 points, but he also had eight rebounds and blocked a game-high seven shots.
The Knights, led by Dominic Schmidt’s 14 counters, missed each of their initial seven field goal attempts in the first and second quarters. Cabell Midland made just 4 of 27 (14.8%) in the first half and trailed 34-14 at intermission.
The 19-6 Patriots earned the No. 3 seed and will face sixth-seeded Hedgesville at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in a state quarterfinal.
Isaac Petitt finished with eight points and nine caroms for the Knights, who also received nine markers from Aiden Cottrell.
Parkersburg South, which held a 52-34 edge on the glass, held Cabell Midland to 25% shooting (15 of 60).
