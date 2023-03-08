The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell Midland’s Dominic Schmidt dribbles as Parkersburg South’s Aiden Blake defends on Wednesday night.

PARKERSBURG — The idea of a Cabell Midland upset during Wednesday night’s Class AAAA, Region IV, co-final inside Parkersburg South’s Rod Oldham Athletic Center didn’t last long.

That’s because the Patriots of coach Mike Fallon clamped down defensively and blew out the Knights via a 72-44 triumph, which puts Parkersburg South back into the state tournament for the 10th time in the past 11 years.

